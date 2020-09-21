Sphene Capital Starts Research Coverage of SunMirror Shares / Recommendation to Buy, Price Target €68.90

About Sphene Capital

Founded in 2010, Sphene Capital GmbH has positioned itself as the quality leader among German research agencies. The agency’s initiation reports usually have between 40 and 80 pages, while the event-driven updates that the agency will publish about SunMirror following each of the latter’s relevant corporate press releases will have between eight and 30 pages. In addition, Sphene Capital attaches great importance to the exact wording of its equity stories, a thorough understanding of market and competition as well as well-founded and error-free company valuations. Two years ago Sphene Capital was selected by Euronext as its exclusive research partner for all companies listed at Euronext Frankfurt which operate in the areas of biotech/pharmaceuticals, internet and technology.