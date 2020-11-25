‘Spicks And Specks’ Is Returning For A Full Season Next Year With Myf, Alan And Adam

Beloved Australian music quiz show Spicks and Specks has returned in numerous formats since the original show – hosted by Adam Hills, with team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough – was canned in 2011.

There was the short-lived revival in 2014 with Josh Earl, Adam Richard and Ella Hooper. There were the one-off reunion specials. Well, now we’re getting the real bloody deal.

The ABC has announced that the series will make a return in 2021 with Hills, Warhurst and Brough all taking up their old positions as host and captains respectively. On Twitter, Warhurst confirmed that they were filming a full series, not simply a one-off special.

Nope, a whole series — Myf Warhurst (@MyfWarhurst) November 25, 2020

After a slew of one-off specials in recent years, Hills stoked full-blown reunion hopes back in April this year when he said there was a “definite possibility” of the cult show returning to screens.

Telling The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast there had been talk about shooting a 10-episode season, Hills said “It’s just a matter of logistically pulling it together. But yeah, I think there could be some more.”

In the meantime, the fourth and final instalment of Spicks and Specks‘ decade specials will air next month, focused around the 2010s. That’s set to broadcast on Sunday, 20th December on ABC.