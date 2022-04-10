Spiderbait Announce ‘Tour In The Key Of J’ Headline Shows

Spiderbait’s new compilation album, Sounds in the Key of J, came out on Friday, 8th April. The trio of Janet English, Kram, and Damian Whitty will hit the road this June for their first headline tour since 2017.

Spiderbait have always been a difficult band to categorise. Dating back to their earliest releases in mid 1990s, songwriting and vocal duties have been split between the band’s three members. Sounds in the Key of J is a 33-song, double-LP made up of all English-fronted tunes.

Sounds in the Key of J features selections from each of Spiderbait’s seven LPs, the latest of which, Spiderbait, came out in 2013. It also includes the new songs, ‘My Car’s A UFO’ and ‘Riffer’. “Janet’s songs are special, and over the past 30 years she’s written so many beautiful ones, but also others that hit you like a lighting bolt,” said Kram.

The band’s upcoming Tour in the Key of J will also centre on English’s contributions to Spiderbait’s catalogue. “It’ll be us celebrating Janet’s work in Spiderbait, and also the release of the double album collection of her songs, Sounds in the Key of J,” Kram said.

Spiderbait: Tour In The Key Of J 2022

Friday, 3rd June – Albert Hall, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, 4th June – Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, 8th July – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 15th July – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 5th August – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 19th August – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 20th August – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 21st April. More info here.

[embedded content]