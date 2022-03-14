Spiderbait Share First New Songs In Almost A Decade, ‘My Car’s A UFO’ And ‘Riffer’

Spiderbait have shared their first new music in some nine years, dropping the tracks ‘My Car’s a UFO’ and ‘Riffer’. The songs will both feature from the band’s forthcoming compilation Sounds in the Key of J, which is set to arrive next month and “celebrates the legacy” of their bassist and singer, Janet English.

Lead single ‘My Car’s a UFO’ is a cut from the archives, which was discovered by Kram when he found a CD of lost mixes from the sessions for 2001’s The Flight of Wally Funk. “I wanted to put everything of Janet’s on the album that we could fit onto a double album, including B-Sides and any lost tracks,” the vocalist and drummer said.

“UFO had been mixed but for some reason, it didn’t make Wally Funk and was never mastered. When we found it, we decided we should include it on Sounds in the Key of J. It’s weird to hear something from your past come out in the present and, strangely, fate was kind to us in that we didn’t release it back in the day so it could be heard for the first time now.”

‘Riffer’, on the other hand, was recorded in guitarist Damian Whitty’s home studio. “[It] represents a different side of the band: the surf-punk vibes we grew up with. I love Janet’s lyrics, too – this song is raw Spiderbait,” Kram adds.

Listen to ‘Mr Car’s a UFO’ and ‘Riffer’ below. Sounds in the Key of J will be released on Friday, 8th April.

