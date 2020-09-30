Spielwarenmesse 2021 in Nuremberg to take place in summer for the first time

– Spielwarenmesse eG’s supervisory board announces decision

– Persisting COVID-19 pandemic triggers postponement

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Spielwarenmesse at Nuremberg’s exhibition centre traditionally opens its doors at the beginning of the year. Scheduled to run from 27 to 31 January 2021, the event has been called off in good time as a direct result of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its long history, the world’s leading toy fair has been postponed until the summer by organiser Spielwarenmesse eG. The decision was made by the supervisory board on 24 September and comes in the face of rising infection rates and further restrictions on travel.

A short-term solution to the global challenge of COVID-19 is not yet in sight. The new change in circumstances and concerns over the health of all participants make it almost impossible to stage the Spielwarenmesse and guarantee the customary level of quality at the end of January. Many countries around the world are currently experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, leading to new travel restrictions also in major European cities. These developments are casting doubt among exhibitors and visitors over whether they should be taking part in an international trade fair. This uncertainty has been voiced in intensive discussions with the Spielwarenmesse team.

Ernst Kick, CEO of Spielwarenmesse eG, stated: “We very much regret the decision to postpone the Spielwarenmesse 2021.” Preparations for the 72nd event in January were already well under way. Based on the guidelines of the Bavarian State Government, the Health & Hygiene Concept drawn up in collaboration with the local health authorities and venue operator NürnbergMesse, was well received by all participants. “I’d like to thank everyone who joined us on this path, and I feel sure that the improvements we have made will benefit all future events and appearances,” concluded Mr Kick.

Spielwarenmesse eG is currently in talks with NürnbergMesse to find a suitable date for the Spielwarenmesse 2021. In the meantime, the website at www.spielwarenmesse.de will continue to provide exhibitors, retailers and buyers, as well as media representatives with a large offering and a plethora of information about the toy industry. The digital platform is continually being expanded as an extra service and a complement to the physical exhibition experience.

