Spilt Milk 2020 Will Not Be Going Ahead

In what’s sure to not surprise a single person, music festival Spilt Milk will not be going ahead in 2020 thanks to the havoc coronavirus has caused.

In a press statement today, reps for the event confirmed that the event, that usually goes down in November, will skip its 2020 iteration.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 edition of Spilt Milk won’t be going ahead,” the statement reads.

“Stay safe, we’re gonna miss you this summer.”

This cancellation comes after a banner year for the festival, expanding its run to two dates across two different locations – the traditional Canberra and the addition of Ballarat.

Last year’s event was headlined by Khalid and Tones And I, and also marked the final tour of Juice WRLD, who tragically passed away just days after he wrapped up his run of Australian shows.