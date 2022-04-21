Spilt Milk Is Returning To The East Coast This Summer

Festivals are well and truly getting their mojo back, with Spilt Milk being the latest out the gate to announce their 2022 return this week.

The music, food and art festival is heading to sites in Canberra and Ballarat in November and December; Spilt Milk has also secured its first ever Queensland edition, with a Gold Coast instalment locked in for the final stop of the tour.

In previous years, Spilt Milk has hosted everyone from Gang Of Youths to CHVRCHES; Channel Tres, BENEE and the late Juice Wrld. This year’s lineup will be revealed on triple j Breakfast with Bryce and Ebony at 8am on Thursday 28 April.

Going off the festival’s history of selling fast too, Spilt Milk’s return after a few years off is sure to get punters excited (it’s known for selling out in half an hour flat). If you wanna be amongst it this year, you can get involved in the official pre-sale here.

Pre-sale tickets for Spilt Milk 2022 are on sale from 8am, Tuesday 3 May; general admission tickets will be on sale from Thursday 5 May.

In the meantime, check out the official 2022 tour dates below!