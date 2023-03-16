Spiritbox Drop Out of Falling In Reverse Tour After Ronnie Radke Backlash

Content Warning: This article contains discussion of abuse.

Canadian outfit Spiritbox have pulled the pin on their upcoming tour with Falling In Reverse. The band confirmed the news in a very short statement following days of intense backlash regarding Falling In Reverse’s controversial frontman Ronnie Radke.

“We have withdrawn from the 6 shows we were scheduled to perform on the Popular Monstour,” Spiritbox wrote on Twitter, adding in a comment that fans could content ticket sellers for refunds. Spiritbox didn’t elaborate on the reasons for their withdrawal from the tour.

Spiritbox: ‘Circle With Me’

[embedded content]

Radke has faced numerous allegations of abuse and assault across his career – all of which he has strenuously denied.

Earlier this month, around the time of the Popular Monstour announcement, Radke was accused of assault by a person on Twitter. “Should we hold him accountable for throwing me against a van and choking me eight years ago or is that too long ago? please advise,” a user called @BriiMonster wrote, as reported byThe Pit.

Radke responded: “@BriiMonster this will cost you, you disgusting pig,” he wrote. “You think you can say shit that ain’t true I will ruin your fucking life. Just wait bitch”. He went on: “Saying I threw your ass against a van you lying ass fucking bitch I do not play with the false shit I’ll take every last cent from you. you cannot stand that I’m doing good why do you need this kind of attention.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Radke was accused of rape in 2015 by a 25-year-old woman, who he subsequently sued for defamation. He was arrested on charges of domestic abuse in 2012 while he was with ex-girlfriend Sally Watts, but the charges were dismissed. Radke spent two-and-a-half years in prison for assault, from 2008 to 2010.

Falling In Reverse haven’t publicly responded to Spiritbox’s withdrawal at the time of writing. Spiritbox will be in Australia for Knotfest later this month.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732. For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Further Reading

Knotfest Australia Sideshows Announced for Megadeth, Trivium, Spiritbox and More

Falling In Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Has Died, Aged 35

For Fans Of: Spiritbox | Get To Know Melbourne’s Future Static