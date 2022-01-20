Splendid Powerful Establishes A Joint Venture with Joyas to Enter into The Fintech and NFT Sectorsilvermap.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Silver Map Holdings Corporation

Limited ( “Silver Map“), the majority shareholder of Splendid

Powerful Limited (“Splendid Powerful“), announced that Splendid Powerful

entered into a joint cooperation agreement (the “JC Agreement“) with

Asiapac Growth Holdings Limited (“Asiapac“), a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Joyas International Holdings Limited’s (“Joyas“) which is currently

listed on Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

(stock code: E9L). A new entity, namely Meta Technology International Limited

(“Meta“), will be incorporated in Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region (“HKSAR“). Splendid Powerful will own 40% of the issued share

capital of Meta while Asiapac will own 60%.

Meta

is principally engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions and

services to clients including:

1.

assisting clients to digitalize of their artworks

such as paintings, sculptures, photos and music into

non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) using blockchain technology;

2.

arranging and designing unique promotion campaigns

for the NFTs;

3.

assisting clients to tokenize tangible and

intangible assets into security tokens and listing the

security

tokens on decentralized security token exchanges; and

4. assisting clients to

trade their NFTs on the NFT marketplaces.

Mr Alfonso Chu, Director of

Splendid Powerful , said, ” We are pleased to join together with

Joyas. Combining our leading-edge blockchain technology with their unparalleled

financing industry expertise, the collaboration can help clients better

diversify their investment portfolios and meet the growing demand for fintech

services. We look forward to expanding the relationship with Joyas and creating

the potential for Meta to offer digital investment products.”

Mr Vincent Cheung, The Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

of Joyas, said, ” We are excited to partner with Splendid Powerful to form a joint venture. The

joint venture will not only enable Meta to pursue more growth opportunities in

the Fintech and NFT areas, but will also provide us a competitive edge in

assisting our clients in joining a high-growth potential industry. This enables

us to achieve balanced development and qualitative prosperity, while providing

our shareholders with reasonable returns.”