Splendid Powerful Establishes A Joint Venture with Joyas to Enter into The Fintech and NFT Sectorsilvermap.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Silver Map Holdings Corporation
Limited ( “Silver Map“), the majority shareholder of Splendid
Powerful Limited (“Splendid Powerful“), announced that Splendid Powerful
entered into a joint cooperation agreement (the “JC Agreement“) with
Asiapac Growth Holdings Limited (“Asiapac“), a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Joyas International Holdings Limited’s (“Joyas“) which is currently
listed on Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
(stock code: E9L). A new entity, namely Meta Technology International Limited
(“Meta“), will be incorporated in Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region (“HKSAR“). Splendid Powerful will own 40% of the issued share
capital of Meta while Asiapac will own 60%.
Meta
is principally engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions and
services to clients including:
1.
assisting clients to digitalize of their artworks
such as paintings, sculptures, photos and music into
non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) using blockchain technology;
2.
arranging and designing unique promotion campaigns
for the NFTs;
3.
assisting clients to tokenize tangible and
intangible assets into security tokens and listing the
security
tokens on decentralized security token exchanges; and
4. assisting clients to
trade their NFTs on the NFT marketplaces.
Mr Alfonso Chu, Director of
Splendid Powerful , said, ” We are pleased to join together with
Joyas. Combining our leading-edge blockchain technology with their unparalleled
financing industry expertise, the collaboration can help clients better
diversify their investment portfolios and meet the growing demand for fintech
services. We look forward to expanding the relationship with Joyas and creating
the potential for Meta to offer digital investment products.”
Mr Vincent Cheung, The Executive Director and
Chief Executive Officer
of Joyas, said, ” We are excited to partner with Splendid Powerful to form a joint venture. The
joint venture will not only enable Meta to pursue more growth opportunities in
the Fintech and NFT areas, but will also provide us a competitive edge in
assisting our clients in joining a high-growth potential industry. This enables
us to achieve balanced development and qualitative prosperity, while providing
our shareholders with reasonable returns.”