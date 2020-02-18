Trending Now

Splendour Headliners The Strokes Share New Wave Banger ‘Bad Decisions’

Music
admin

Splendour Headliners The Strokes Share New Wave Banger ‘Bad Decisions’

Written by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

As they prepare to release forthcoming album The New Abnormal, just-announced Splendour headliners The Strokes have shared a video for new single ‘Bad Decisions’.

The song, debuted at the band’s Bernie Sanders rally appearance in New Hampshire earlier this month, is heavily indebted to 80s new-wave. As Pitchfork points out, it gives a writing credit to Billy Idol and Tony James for its interpolation of Idol’s ‘Dancing With Myself’.

The accompanying video for ‘Bad Decisions’ similarly pays homage to the past, with a deliciously retro aesthetic that sees the band in the role of late-night TV spruikers.

‘Bad Decisions’ is the second single to be released ahead of The New Abnormal, after the band shared the synth-heavy ‘At the Door’ last week.

Produced by Rick Rubin, The New Abnormal is slated for release Friday, 10th April through The Strokes’ long-time label RCA as well as frontman Julian Casablancas’ own Cult Records. It’s the first full-length from the NYC rockers since 2013’s Comedown Machine, and follows their 2016 EP Future Present Past.

Watch the video for ‘Bad Decisions’ below.

[embedded content]

Related Posts

Back To Top