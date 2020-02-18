Splendour Headliners The Strokes Share New Wave Banger ‘Bad Decisions’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

As they prepare to release forthcoming album The New Abnormal, just-announced Splendour headliners The Strokes have shared a video for new single ‘Bad Decisions’.

The song, debuted at the band’s Bernie Sanders rally appearance in New Hampshire earlier this month, is heavily indebted to 80s new-wave. As Pitchfork points out, it gives a writing credit to Billy Idol and Tony James for its interpolation of Idol’s ‘Dancing With Myself’.

The accompanying video for ‘Bad Decisions’ similarly pays homage to the past, with a deliciously retro aesthetic that sees the band in the role of late-night TV spruikers.

‘Bad Decisions’ is the second single to be released ahead of The New Abnormal, after the band shared the synth-heavy ‘At the Door’ last week.

Produced by Rick Rubin, The New Abnormal is slated for release Friday, 10th April through The Strokes’ long-time label RCA as well as frontman Julian Casablancas’ own Cult Records. It’s the first full-length from the NYC rockers since 2013’s Comedown Machine, and follows their 2016 EP Future Present Past.

Watch the video for ‘Bad Decisions’ below.