Splendour In The Grass 2020 Has Sold Out

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 27, 2020
That’s all, folks – Splendour In The Grass 2020 has officially sold, with tickets flying out the door in an hour after they went on sale at 9am this morning. Organisers say a record 50,000 punters will attend this year’s event.
Of course, this year’s festival is sporting three massive headliners, with Flume closing out the Friday, The Strokes closing out the Saturday and Tyler The Creator closing out the Sunday.
“When we started Splendour back in 2001, as a one-day event with 19 bands, we never dreamed that it would grow to three days and over 100 acts,” say Splendour’s co-founders and producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco in a statement. “It’s been a wild ride! We’re so humbled by the incredible support that Australia’s music lovers have shown our event and incredibly excited to share Splendour’s 20th-anniversary edition with you all. We’re only just getting started!”
There are plenty of other exciting names on the bill too, including Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont, Thelma Plum, King Princess, Cub Sport and plenty more.
The lineup did come under scrutiny upon release, with some criticising the fact that there are no female headliners. However, the festival’s co-founder Jessica Ducrou defended this criticism.
“I say this as a woman working in the music industry, who supports women and would call myself a feminist,” Ducrou told Sydney Morning Herald.
“I’m 100 per cent committed to supporting women in any way I can, but I do think there’s a difference between filling a quota to placate the critics and booking what’s right for the festival.”
There will be a resale in the coming months, so stay tuned for more details when they’re announced.
You can view the Splendour In The Grass 2020 lineup below.
Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup
FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)
THE STROKES
TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)
GLASS ANIMALS
DENZEL CURRY
DUKE DUMONT LIVE
VIOLENT SOHO
MURA MASA
KING KRULE
DILLON FRANCIS
DMA’S
TIM MINCHIN
RUEL
IDLES
DOM DOLLA
KING PRINCESS
JPEGMAFIA
GRINSPOON
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
OLIVER TREE
CUB SPORT
PETIT BISCUIT
SAMPA THE GREAT
GERRY CINNAMON
G FLIP
JACK GARRATT
THELMA PLUM
ILLY
JULIA JACKLIN
LIME CORDIALE
TIERRA WHACK
METHYL ETHEL
JULIA STONE
MALL GRAB
JACK RIVER
GROUPLOVE
BAKER BOY
THE CHATS
CHILLINIT
CONFIDENCE MAN
BENEE
BAD//DREEMS
SOFI TUKKER
WALLOWS
STELLA DONNELLEY
STILL WOOZY
TRIPLE ONE
BRUNO MAJOR
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE
KLLO
PUP
JOY CROOKES
SHANNON & THE CLAMS
HOOLIGAN HEFS
SHAED
MILDLIFE
INHALER
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
MUNA
JARREAU VANDAL
ALICE IVY
ADRIAN EAGLE
GREENTEA PENG
SURFACES
MO’JU
GEORGIA
BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’
STARCRAWLER
BRAME & HAMO
SLY WITHERS
GRYFFIN
BANOFFEE
MICKEY KOJAK
THE BIG MOON
MAKO ROAD
FAZERDAZE
STEVAN
GEORGE ALICE
DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION
THE SOUL MOVERS
LILLIE MAE
THE LAZY EYES
MISS JUNE
LEX DELUXE
100
PINK MATTER
MIIESHA
ANDY GOLLEDGE
CRY CLUB
CHARLIE COLLINS
MEMPHIS LK
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S
DENA AMY
JORDAN BRANDO
LUEN
AYWY
SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN
AK SPORTS
SAUTI SYSTEMS
MOKTAR
CAROLINA GASOLINA
Splendour In The Grass 2020 – SOLD OUT
Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July
North Byron Parklands, Yelgun