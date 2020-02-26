Splendour In The Grass 2020 Has Sold Out

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 27, 2020

That’s all, folks – Splendour In The Grass 2020 has officially sold, with tickets flying out the door in an hour after they went on sale at 9am this morning. Organisers say a record 50,000 punters will attend this year’s event.

Of course, this year’s festival is sporting three massive headliners, with Flume closing out the Friday, The Strokes closing out the Saturday and Tyler The Creator closing out the Sunday.

“When we started Splendour back in 2001, as a one-day event with 19 bands, we never dreamed that it would grow to three days and over 100 acts,” say Splendour’s co-founders and producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco in a statement. “It’s been a wild ride! We’re so humbled by the incredible support that Australia’s music lovers have shown our event and incredibly excited to share Splendour’s 20th-anniversary edition with you all. We’re only just getting started!”

There are plenty of other exciting names on the bill too, including Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont, Thelma Plum, King Princess, Cub Sport and plenty more.

The lineup did come under scrutiny upon release, with some criticising the fact that there are no female headliners. However, the festival’s co-founder Jessica Ducrou defended this criticism.

“I say this as a woman working in the music industry, who supports women and would call myself a feminist,” Ducrou told Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to supporting women in any way I can, but I do think there’s a difference between filling a quota to placate the critics and booking what’s right for the festival.”

There will be a resale in the coming months, so stay tuned for more details when they’re announced.

You can view the Splendour In The Grass 2020 lineup below.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup

FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)

THE STROKES

TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)

GLASS ANIMALS

DENZEL CURRY

DUKE DUMONT LIVE

VIOLENT SOHO

MURA MASA

KING KRULE

DILLON FRANCIS

DMA’S

TIM MINCHIN

RUEL

IDLES

DOM DOLLA

KING PRINCESS

JPEGMAFIA

GRINSPOON

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

OLIVER TREE

CUB SPORT

PETIT BISCUIT

SAMPA THE GREAT

GERRY CINNAMON

G FLIP

JACK GARRATT

THELMA PLUM

ILLY

JULIA JACKLIN

LIME CORDIALE

TIERRA WHACK

METHYL ETHEL

JULIA STONE

MALL GRAB

JACK RIVER

GROUPLOVE

BAKER BOY

THE CHATS

CHILLINIT

CONFIDENCE MAN

BENEE

BAD//DREEMS

SOFI TUKKER

WALLOWS

STELLA DONNELLEY

STILL WOOZY

TRIPLE ONE

BRUNO MAJOR

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

KLLO

PUP

JOY CROOKES

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

HOOLIGAN HEFS

SHAED

MILDLIFE

INHALER

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

MUNA

JARREAU VANDAL

ALICE IVY

ADRIAN EAGLE

GREENTEA PENG

SURFACES

MO’JU

GEORGIA

BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’

STARCRAWLER

BRAME & HAMO

SLY WITHERS

GRYFFIN

BANOFFEE

MICKEY KOJAK

THE BIG MOON

MAKO ROAD

FAZERDAZE

STEVAN

GEORGE ALICE

DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION

THE SOUL MOVERS

LILLIE MAE

THE LAZY EYES

MISS JUNE

LEX DELUXE

100

PINK MATTER

MIIESHA

ANDY GOLLEDGE

CRY CLUB

CHARLIE COLLINS

MEMPHIS LK

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S

DENA AMY

JORDAN BRANDO

LUEN

AYWY

SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN

AK SPORTS

SAUTI SYSTEMS

MOKTAR

CAROLINA GASOLINA

Splendour In The Grass 2020 – SOLD OUT

Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun