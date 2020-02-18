Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup Announced

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020

The day is finally here. After weeks of rumours, false starts and fake leaks, we finally have the lineup for Splendour In The Grass 2020 – and it’s a certifiably big one.

Headlining this year’s festival – their 20th anniversary in fact – are Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes and Flume.

There are some other massive international acts on the bill too, like Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, King Princess and Denzel Curry, whose viral ‘Like A Version’ cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’ made history as it came in at #5 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2019.

Of course, there’s a whole stack of local legends playing the festival as well. Acts like Midnight Oil, Violent Soho, Thelma Plum, Grinspoon and Adrian Eagle will all be taking North Byron Parklands by storm this July.

Earlier this year, Splendour unusually revealed that the recently reformed Rage Against The Machine would not be playing the festival, after rumours and theories spread that they might be.

Splendour In The Grass will be taking place at Yelgun’s North Byron Parklands from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July.

Check out the full lineup and the all important ticketing details below.

Splendour In The Grass 2020

Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 27th February

Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun

Tickets: Official Website

Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup

Flume (only Aus show)

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont Live

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

100

Adrian Eagle

Alex The Astronaut

Alice Ivy

Andy Golledge

The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground’s Loaded

Bad//Dreems

Baker Boy

Banoffee

Benee

The Big Moon

Brame & Hamo

Bruno Major

Charlie Collins

Cry Club

Cub Sport

Dillon Francis

DMA’S

Dom Dolla

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Fazerdaze

G Flip

George Alice

Georgia

Gerry Cinnamon

Greentea Peng

Grinspoon

Grouplove

Gryffin

Hooligan Hefs

Idles

Illy

Inhaler

Jack Garratt

Jack River

Jarreau Vandal

Joy Crookes

JPEGMAFIA

Julia Jacklin

Julia Stone

The Jungle Giants

King Krule

King Princess

Kllo

The Lazy Eyes

Lex Deluxe

Lillie Mae

Lime Cordiale

Mako Road

Mall Grab

Memphis LK

Methyl Ethel

Mickey Kojak

Miiesha

Mildlife

Miss June

Mo’Ju (fka Mojo Juju)

Muna

Northeast Party House

Oliver Tree

Petit Biscuit

Pink Matter

PUP

Rolling Blackouts CF

Ruel

Sampa The Great

Shaed

Shannon & The Clams

Sly Withers

Sofi Tukker

The Soul Movers

Starcrawler

Stella Donnelly

Stevan

Still Woozy

Surfaces

Thelma Plum

Tierra Whack

Tim Minchin

Triple One

Wallows

triple j Unearthed winners

Plus Mix-Up DJs

Dena Amy

Jordan Brando

Luen

Aywy

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Sauti Systems

Moktar

Carolina Gasolina