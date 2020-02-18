Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup Announced

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020
The day is finally here. After weeks of rumours, false starts and fake leaks, we finally have the lineup for Splendour In The Grass 2020 – and it’s a certifiably big one.
Headlining this year’s festival – their 20th anniversary in fact – are Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes and Flume.
There are some other massive international acts on the bill too, like Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, King Princess and Denzel Curry, whose viral ‘Like A Version’ cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’ made history as it came in at #5 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2019.
Of course, there’s a whole stack of local legends playing the festival as well. Acts like Midnight Oil, Violent Soho, Thelma Plum, Grinspoon and Adrian Eagle will all be taking North Byron Parklands by storm this July.
Earlier this year, Splendour unusually revealed that the recently reformed Rage Against The Machine would not be playing the festival, after rumours and theories spread that they might be.
Splendour In The Grass will be taking place at Yelgun’s North Byron Parklands from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July.
Check out the full lineup and the all important ticketing details below.
Splendour In The Grass 2020
Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 27th February
Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July
North Byron Parklands, Yelgun
Tickets: Official Website
Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup
Flume (only Aus show)
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont Live
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
100
Adrian Eagle
Alex The Astronaut
Alice Ivy
Andy Golledge
The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground’s Loaded
Bad//Dreems
Baker Boy
Banoffee
Benee
The Big Moon
Brame & Hamo
Bruno Major
Charlie Collins
Cry Club
Cub Sport
Dillon Francis
DMA’S
Dom Dolla
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Fazerdaze
G Flip
George Alice
Georgia
Gerry Cinnamon
Greentea Peng
Grinspoon
Grouplove
Gryffin
Hooligan Hefs
Idles
Illy
Inhaler
Jack Garratt
Jack River
Jarreau Vandal
Joy Crookes
JPEGMAFIA
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
The Jungle Giants
King Krule
King Princess
Kllo
The Lazy Eyes
Lex Deluxe
Lillie Mae
Lime Cordiale
Mako Road
Mall Grab
Memphis LK
Methyl Ethel
Mickey Kojak
Miiesha
Mildlife
Miss June
Mo’Ju (fka Mojo Juju)
Muna
Northeast Party House
Oliver Tree
Petit Biscuit
Pink Matter
PUP
Rolling Blackouts CF
Ruel
Sampa The Great
Shaed
Shannon & The Clams
Sly Withers
Sofi Tukker
The Soul Movers
Starcrawler
Stella Donnelly
Stevan
Still Woozy
Surfaces
Thelma Plum
Tierra Whack
Tim Minchin
Triple One
Wallows
triple j Unearthed winners
Plus Mix-Up DJs
Dena Amy
Jordan Brando
Luen
Aywy
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
AK Sports
Sauti Systems
Moktar
Carolina Gasolina