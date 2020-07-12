Splendour In The Grass 2021 Headliners Announced

It may still be a year away but organisers of Splendour in The Grass have been busying themselves getting plans in place for the festivals return in 2021, today announcing three of the festivals headliners.

It has been confirmed that former 2020 headliners Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes have committed to return to the festival next year. Previously announced 2020 act Flume, however, will not.

In better news, the festival has announced today that that legendary British virtual band Gorillaz will be heading to the Byron festival for their 20th Anniversary event, headlining the Friday night. The band’s acclaimed self-titled debut album was released in 2001.

Gorillaz latest project has been Song Machine, an episodic audiovisual series that sees the band, founded by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, collaborate with an “ever-evolving roster”, set in the band’s Kong Studios. Such collaborators include Octavian, Peter Hook, ScHoolboy Q, Slaves, slowthai and Tony Allen.

Splendour in the Grass will return to Byron on July 23 – 25, 2021.

The remainder of the Splendour in the Grass lineup is expected in early 2021.

All 2020 tickets will be valid for Splendour 2021 edition. 2020 ticket holders who are not able to attend the July 2021 dates are able to apply for a refund before 12 midnight on Monday 27 July, 2020. Refunds need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you.

All pre-loved tickets are available from Moshtix. If your ticket type is unavailable, keep checking back during the refund window as pre-loved tickets are made available daily.

