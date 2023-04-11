Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More

Splendour in the Grass organisers have revealed the lineup for the festival’s 2023 edition, which is set to return to North Byron Parklands in Byron Bay between Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July. As previously announced, Lizzo will be one of this year’s headliners, closing out the festival’s first night.
Flume will headline the festival’s second night with a special “10 Years of Flume” set, while Mumford & Sons will be wrapping up the festival on its final evening. Both of those performances will be Australian exclusives. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs – who were supposed to perform at the 2022 edition but were forced to cancel their appearance – J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz, Slowthai, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and 070 Shake.
Splendour in the Grass Will Return to North Byorn Parklands in July 2023
There’s a strong contingent of Australian artists too, with Hilltop Hoods, Ball Park Music, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, PNAU, Ruel, Hooligan Hefs, Peach PRC, Dune Rats, Tkay Maidza, Skegss, Cub Sport and many more. See the full lineup below. Tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2023 will go on sale this Friday, 14th April from 9am.
Splendour in the Grass returned last year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its 2020 and 2021 events from going ahead. The 2022 lineup included the likes of The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, Stella Donnelly and Violent Soho.
The event faced numerous setbacks due to heavy rainfall and onsite flooding, which led to the festival’s first day being called off. Festivalgoers dubbed the event “Splendour in the Mud” due to the conditions of its grounds. Attendees also reported bogged campsites and delays when leaving the festival site.
Last month, festival organisers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco shared a statement about last year’s festival, apologising and outlining the steps they will take to prevent a repeat of the 2022 event. Those include water-proofing, enhanced draining, and improved terrain and pathways; greater preparedness for extreme weather; improved compliance from bus companies; and improved communication between organisers and punters.
Splendour in the Grass 2023
- Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July – North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay
- Lizzo
- Flume (Australian exclusive: 10 Years of Flume)
- Mumford & Sons (Australian exclusive)
- Lewis Capaldi
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Hilltop Hoods
- J Balvin
- Sam Fender
- IDLES
- Little Simz
- Slowthai
- Tove Lo
- 100 Gecs (Australian exclusive)
- Arlo Parks
- Ball Park Music
- Iann Dior
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- 070 Shake
- PNAU
- Ruel
- Loyle Carner
- BENEE
- Marlon Williams
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Hooligan Hefs
- Peach PRC
- Palace
- Dune Rats
- Tkay Maidza
- Noah Cyrus
- Skegss
- Sudan Archives
- Cub Sport
- Meg Mac
- X Club
- Clarie Rosinkranz
- Jack River
- The Smith Street Band
- Lastlings
- Jeremy Zucker
- Young franco
- Sly Withers
- MAY-A
- The Vanns
- Telenova
- Vallis Alps
- Jamesjamesjames
- Kaycyy
- RVG
- Teenage Dads
- Balming Tiger
- Automatic
- Harvey Sutherland
- Gali
- Del Water Gap
- Royel Otis
- Shag Rock
- Big Wett
- Mia Wray
- Memphis LK
- Gold Fang
- Milku
- Sumner
- Forest Claudette
- Full Flower Moon Band
- William Crighton
- Hellcat Speedracer
- triple j Unearthed winners
- Plus Mix Up DJs: Tseba, Crybaby, Laifa Tee, Foura, CaucasianOpportunities, Luen, Mowgli, DJ Macaroni, Crescendoll
Tickets on sale Friday, 14th April at 9am AEST
