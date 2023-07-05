Splendour In The Grass 2023 Sideshows Expand With Support Acs

Fans are now in for even more action at the Splendour In The Grass 2023 sideshows, after a slew of quality local and international support acts just got added to the festivities.

Among them, indie-pop powerhouse Gretta Ray, Award-winning First Nations rapper and change-maker Ziggy Ramo, Dublin-born rapper, songwriter and producer Kojaque, genre-bending Melbourne hip-hop artist YNG Martyr, British Caribbean artist Chanel Loren, Melbourne-based rising rap star Agung Mango, LA rapper All Jimmy City and London-based, New Zealand-raised artist, Molly Payton.

Gretta Ray – ‘America Forever’ (with Maisie Peters & Carol Ades)

Gretta Ray will be opening up Sam Fender‘s lone sideshow in Perth, while Ziggy Ramo will be doing the honours for Little Simz in Melbourne and Sydney.

Elsewhere, Kojaque will be warming up the stage for Loyle Carner in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, whereas YNG Martyr will be doing the same for iann dior in Melbourne and Sydney, and Molly Payton will be getting the party started at Del Water Gap’s Splendour sideshows in those same two cities.

Finally, All City Jimmy will be on opening act duties at both of Sudan Archives’ extracurricular SITG shows, with Chanel Loren taking the main support slot in Sydney and Agung Mango doing the honours in Melbourne.

Tickets to all the Splendour In The Grass sideshows are on sale now via Secret Sounds, and you can take a peep below for the full list of dates and venues.

Meanwhile, Splendour in the Grass 2023 is set to unfold later this month at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, northern New South Wales, from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July.

The fest itself will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons, atop a bill stacked with plenty of other international visitors includingYeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, IDLES, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and 070 Shake.

The lineup for Splendour’s Adelaide auxiliary event, Spin Off, features Hilltop Hoods, Pnau, Tove Lo, Benee and more.

Splendour In The Grass 2023 Sideshows

Unless otherwise specified, tickets on sale now via Secret Sounds.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

w/Automatic

Thursday, 20th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 24th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sam Fender

w/Gretta Ray

Thursday, 20th July – HBF Stadium, Perth WA

Little Simz

w/Ziggy Ramo

Wednesday, 19th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 21st July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tove Lo

w/Blusher

Wednesday, 19th July – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 25th July – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

070 Shake

Saturday, 22nd July – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 23rd July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 19th May

Loyle Carner

w/Kojaque

Saturday, 22nd July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 25th July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 27th July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

J Balvin

Sunday, 23rd July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 25th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Frontier

Arlo Parks

Monday, 17th July – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 20th July – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 23rd July – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 25th July – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets via Handsome Tours

slowthai

iann dior

w/YNG Martyr

Wednesday, 19th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Thursday, 20th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 21st July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Noah Cyrus

w/PJ Harding

Sunday, 9th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 16th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Sudan Archives

Saturday, 22nd July – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

w/Chanel Loren + All City Jimmy

Tuesday, 25th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

w/Agung Mango + All City Jimmy

Del Water Gap

w/Molly Payton

Friday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Lewis Capaldi

w/Noah Cyrus

Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

All shows sold out except Perth – tickets here

