Splendour in the Grass Announces 2023 Forum, Comedy and Science Program: Pussy Riot, Betoota Advocate and More

Splendour in the Grass organisers have revealed the Forum, Science Tent and Comedy Club lineups for this year’s edition of the festival, which will run next month from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at North Byron Parklands.

Among those on the program are Pussy Riot leader Nadya Tolokonnikova, who will be in conversation with The Project host Hamish Macdonald in the Splendour Forum on Saturday, 22nd July. Pussy Riot will later perform at the GW McLennan stage for an Australian-exclusive live performance.

Splendour Forum: Nadya Tolokonnikova, Dr Karl, Brooke Boney, DOBBY, Nat Damena, Marty Smiley and More

The Forum will also host a session for aspiring music industry workers, hosted by Australian youth music organisation The Push, which will feature industry reps from music festivals, Live Nation, triple j, moshtix and more. The Daily Aus‘ Sam Koslowski will dive deep on the issue of pill-testing at music festivals alongside harm minimisation experts, while national treasure Dr. Karl will explore Great Moments in Science.

Other highlights include a discussion by Brooke Boney and panel guests Tony Armstrong, Rachel Cavanagh, Dean Parkin and Carla McGrath on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the upcoming referendum on Indigenous constitutional recognition. On the festival’s final day, the Forum will screen Australian hip-hop documentary Burn Gently, followed by a discussion panel with director Antony Attridge (Sensible Antixx), producer N’fa Jones (1200 Techniques), rapper Dobby and music photographer Michelle Grace Hunder.

Elsewhere on this year’s Splendour arts program, satirists the Betoota Advocate will record an episode of their weekly podcast live in the Forum. Other podcasts that will be recorded live while at Splendour this year include What the Flux, Where’s Your Head At?, Kinky History and Science Vs.

Splendour’s Comedy Club will run throughout the entire festival, with appearances from the likes of Michael Hing, Bec Charlwood, Cameron James, Hot Department, John Cruckshank, Sam Taunton, Tom Cashman and more. And finally, the Science Tent returns for another year for all matter of fascinating demonstrations and deep-dives. See the full Forum, Science Tent and Comedy Club programs here.

This year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hilltop Hoods, J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and Ball Park Music. See the full lineup and purchase tickets at the Splendour website.

Splendour in the Grass 2023

Friday, 21st July – Sunday, 23rd July – North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay

Tickets are on sale now

