Splendour In The Grass Are Offering Limited Edition Merch To Help Support Their Crew

Splendour In The Grass was set to take place next weekend, and its absence has left thousands of Australians without live music but also hundreds of crew members without a source of income. So the festival has devised a brilliant way to help – limited edition merchandise!

The festival has released a line of shirts that read ‘RATHER BE AT SPLENDOUR’ with 100% of profits going to the festival’s crew.

The money will be distributed via the legends over at Support Act, who have been holding it down this year due to the music industry’s essential pause thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Support Act is delighted to partner with Splendour in the Grass to encourage their regular Splendour crew to access our Crisis Relief Grants,” said Support Act CEO Clive Miller in a press statement.

Miller also encourages anyone who thinks they might be eligible to receive the grants, or anyone that wants to learn more information about them, via the foundation’s official website.

The news of the merch comes the same day as it was revealed that, in lieu of the festival taking place next weekend, triple j will instead be airing highlights from the festival’s past.

Splendour 2020 was initially postponed from July to October, before being postponed again til July 2021. The event recently announced that the 2021 headliners would be The Strokes, Tyler The Creator and Gorillaz.

View the merch below, and cop some of your own here.