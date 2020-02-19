Splendour In The Grass Co-Founder Gives Statement Regarding Gender Balance On Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020
The long anticipated Splendour In The Grass 2020 lineup has finally dropped, and its headlined by the likes of Flume, The Strokes and Tyler The Creator. But, in the face of more criticism of gender disparity on the bill, co-founder and producer of the event Jessica Ducrou has given a statement to Sydney Morning Herald – saying it can be issue of supply and demand.
“I say this as a woman working in the music industry, who supports women and would call myself a feminist,” Ducrou told SMH.
“I’m 100 per cent committed to supporting women in any way I can, but I do think there’s a difference between filling a quota to placate the critics and booking what’s right for the festival.”
According to Instagram account @lineupswithoutmales, 44% of the acts on this year’s lineup feature at least one non-male member which is certainly a huge step in a positive direction. However, there’s some criticism online for the fact that there are no non-male headliners, for the second year in a row.
“[Gender balance] is certainly something we consider when we’re booking, but I think a majority of performers who are women would appreciate that they’re chosen because they’re great, not because they’re women,” Ducrou continued.
“Part of the challenge has always been that we can only book what’s actively out there on the market and popular and selling tickets if we want to survive,” she said later.
“I’m pleased to see that, even from three or four years ago, there’s just a lot more to choose from in terms of female-fronted acts, women in bands, and as DJs and performers than there’s ever been. That’s made it easier for me to do my job.”
Gender disparity on lineups has been a big topic of discussion in Australia among recent years. On an international level, The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently said that the band would not play festivals that didn’t have a gender-balanced lineup.
Splendour In The Grass is taking place from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun. Check the full lineup and ticketing details below.
Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup
FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)
THE STROKES
TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)
GLASS ANIMALS
DENZEL CURRY
DUKE DUMONT LIVE
VIOLENT SOHO
MURA MASA
KING KRULE
DILLON FRANCIS
DMA’S
TIM MINCHIN
RUEL
IDLES
DOM DOLLA
KING PRINCESS
JPEGMAFIA
GRINSPOON
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
OLIVER TREE
CUB SPORT
PETIT BISCUIT
SAMPA THE GREAT
GERRY CINNAMON
G FLIP
JACK GARRATT
THELMA PLUM
ILLY
JULIA JACKLIN
LIME CORDIALE
TIERRA WHACK
METHYL ETHEL
JULIA STONE
MALL GRAB
JACK RIVER
GROUPLOVE
BAKER BOY
THE CHATS
CHILLINIT
CONFIDENCE MAN
BENEE
BAD//DREEMS
SOFI TUKKER
WALLOWS
STELLA DONNELLEY
STILL WOOZY
TRIPLE ONE
BRUNO MAJOR
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE
KLLO
PUP
JOY CROOKES
SHANNON & THE CLAMS
HOOLIGAN HEFS
SHAED
MILDLIFE
INHALER
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
MUNA
JARREAU VANDAL
ALICE IVY
ADRIAN EAGLE
GREENTEA PENG
SURFACES
MO’JU
GEORGIA
BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’
STARCRAWLER
BRAME & HAMO
SLY WITHERS
GRYFFIN
BANOFFEE
MICKEY KOJAK
THE BIG MOON
MAKO ROAD
FAZERDAZE
STEVAN
GEORGE ALICE
DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION
THE SOUL MOVERS
LILLIE MAE
THE LAZY EYES
MISS JUNE
LEX DELUXE
100
PINK MATTER
MIIESHA
ANDY GOLLEDGE
CRY CLUB
CHARLIE COLLINS
MEMPHIS LK
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S
DENA AMY
JORDAN BRANDO
LUEN
AYWY
SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN
AK SPORTS
SAUTI SYSTEMS
MOKTAR
CAROLINA GASOLINA
Splendour In The Grass 2020
Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 27th February
Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July
North Byron Parklands, Yelgun
Tickets: Official Website