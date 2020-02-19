Splendour In The Grass Co-Founder Gives Statement Regarding Gender Balance On Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020

The long anticipated Splendour In The Grass 2020 lineup has finally dropped, and its headlined by the likes of Flume, The Strokes and Tyler The Creator. But, in the face of more criticism of gender disparity on the bill, co-founder and producer of the event Jessica Ducrou has given a statement to Sydney Morning Herald – saying it can be issue of supply and demand.

“I say this as a woman working in the music industry, who supports women and would call myself a feminist,” Ducrou told SMH.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to supporting women in any way I can, but I do think there’s a difference between filling a quota to placate the critics and booking what’s right for the festival.”

According to Instagram account @lineupswithoutmales, 44% of the acts on this year’s lineup feature at least one non-male member which is certainly a huge step in a positive direction. However, there’s some criticism online for the fact that there are no non-male headliners, for the second year in a row.

“[Gender balance] is certainly something we consider when we’re booking, but I think a majority of performers who are women would appreciate that they’re chosen because they’re great, not because they’re women,” Ducrou continued.

“Part of the challenge has always been that we can only book what’s actively out there on the market and popular and selling tickets if we want to survive,” she said later.

“I’m pleased to see that, even from three or four years ago, there’s just a lot more to choose from in terms of female-fronted acts, women in bands, and as DJs and performers than there’s ever been. That’s made it easier for me to do my job.”

Gender disparity on lineups has been a big topic of discussion in Australia among recent years. On an international level, The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently said that the band would not play festivals that didn’t have a gender-balanced lineup.

Splendour In The Grass is taking place from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun. Check the full lineup and ticketing details below.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup

FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)

THE STROKES

TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)

GLASS ANIMALS

DENZEL CURRY

DUKE DUMONT LIVE

VIOLENT SOHO

MURA MASA

KING KRULE

DILLON FRANCIS

DMA’S

TIM MINCHIN

RUEL

IDLES

DOM DOLLA

KING PRINCESS

JPEGMAFIA

GRINSPOON

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

OLIVER TREE

CUB SPORT

PETIT BISCUIT

SAMPA THE GREAT

GERRY CINNAMON

G FLIP

JACK GARRATT

THELMA PLUM

ILLY

JULIA JACKLIN

LIME CORDIALE

TIERRA WHACK

METHYL ETHEL

JULIA STONE

MALL GRAB

JACK RIVER

GROUPLOVE

BAKER BOY

THE CHATS

CHILLINIT

CONFIDENCE MAN

BENEE

BAD//DREEMS

SOFI TUKKER

WALLOWS

STELLA DONNELLEY

STILL WOOZY

TRIPLE ONE

BRUNO MAJOR

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

KLLO

PUP

JOY CROOKES

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

HOOLIGAN HEFS

SHAED

MILDLIFE

INHALER

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

MUNA

JARREAU VANDAL

ALICE IVY

ADRIAN EAGLE

GREENTEA PENG

SURFACES

MO’JU

GEORGIA

BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’

STARCRAWLER

BRAME & HAMO

SLY WITHERS

GRYFFIN

BANOFFEE

MICKEY KOJAK

THE BIG MOON

MAKO ROAD

FAZERDAZE

STEVAN

GEORGE ALICE

DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION

THE SOUL MOVERS

LILLIE MAE

THE LAZY EYES

MISS JUNE

LEX DELUXE

100

PINK MATTER

MIIESHA

ANDY GOLLEDGE

CRY CLUB

CHARLIE COLLINS

MEMPHIS LK

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S

DENA AMY

JORDAN BRANDO

LUEN

AYWY

SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN

AK SPORTS

SAUTI SYSTEMS

MOKTAR

CAROLINA GASOLINA

Splendour In The Grass 2020

Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 27th February

Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun

Tickets: Official Website