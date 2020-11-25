Splendour In The Grass Organisers Will Launch New Festival Next Year After Receiving $1.5M Grant

Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival organisers Secret Sounds Group have received a grant of over $1.5 million to launch a new music festival in 2021.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, it’s the largest grant delivered to an arts and entertainment project in NSW as part of the federal government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund. 27 other organisations in the state will also share in the $17.8 million allocated to NSW as part of the initiative.

Details of the new event are yet to be revealed, with the Herald quoting the company’s co-chief executive Jessica Ducrou only as saying they were grateful to receive support for the “exciting innovative project [they] look forward to launching in 2021.”

Other organisations that have received financial assistance as part of the program include Bluesfest. Organisers of the Byron Bay festival were granted $1 million to assist in running the next iteration of their event across the Easter long weekend next year in a COVID-safe fashion.

The news arrives after both Splendour in the Grass and Falls were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Splendour is set to return in July 2021 for its 20th year, with Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator locked in as headliners.