Splendour Organisers on 2022 Event: “We Are Deeply Sorry”

Splendour In The Grass organisers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco have issued a statement on the July 2022 event, apologising for poor communication during the three-day festival, and outlining improvements made ahead of this year’s event.

Originally planned to run from 22nd to 24th July, extreme weather conditions meant the first day of Splendour 2022 was cancelled. The festival earned the nickname “Splendour In The Mud” due to the condition of the event site, and attendees complained about extensive wait times for transport from the venue.

“What a weekend Splendour in the Grass 2022 was, without a doubt the most challenging and difficult year ever and it was not what any of us wanted,” Ducrou and Piticco said in a statement posted on social media and the Splendour website. “While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry.”

They continued: “Apart from the condition of the grounds and its accessibility we recognise that the impacts extended to traffic failings on Thursday that heavily affected not only you but the local community, as well as two of the bus routes on the Saturday night which resulted in unacceptable wait times.”

The statement outlined a number of changes that would be made based on feedback Ducrou and Piticco received from a survey of 2022 attendees. These include water-proofing, enhanced draining, and improved terrain and pathways; greater preparedness for extreme weather; improved compliance from bus companies; and improved communication between organisers and punters.

“We have invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes, and will continue to do so right up until Splendour 2023,” they said. “With this in mind we hope to welcome you back to enjoy what is arguably Australia’s leading contemporary music festival with some of the greatest acts from Australia and around the globe.”

