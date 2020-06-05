Trending Now

SPMC chief appointed as DOH Undersecretary

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

SPMC chief appointed as DOH Undersecretary

Newly appointed Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega/PHOTO from SPMC website

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) chief Leopoldo Vega as Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Vega’s appointment in a text message to INQUIRER.net Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in 2008 when Vega became chief of SMPC, which was then called the Davao Medical Center (DMC).

Prior to this post, Vega served as Davao Medical School Foundation’s medical director from 2004 to 2008.

FEATURED STORIES

Vega earned his medical degree in 1979 at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) Medical Center.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top