Sports fans in Indonesia can now enjoy the world’s most popular sporting events at their fingertips with the launch of SPOTV NOWSPOTVNOW-Indo.jpg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2022 – Leading regional sports network SPOTV today announced the launch of mobile app, SPOTV NOW – bringing the world’s biggest and most popular sporting events closer to sports fans in Indonesia. This comes hot on the heels of the app launch in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines last month.

SPOTV NOW streams, both live and on demand, world-class events shown on the sports network’s regional pay-TV linear channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Sports fans in Indonesia can catch top riders like Marc Márquez, Fabio Quartararo, local Moto3 rider Mario Aji battle it out for victory in the adrenaline-charged MotoGPTM and WorldSBK World Championships, the astonishing shots of local badminton stars Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon in the BWF World Tour & Major Events, as well as standout moments of sporting heroes in tennis Grand Slams – Wimbledon and US Open Tennis Championships, among other prestigious events.

Mr Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said, “We are very excited to bring premium content from some of the world’s most popular sporting events, right to the fingertips of sports fans in Indonesia . With the recent launch of SPOTV NOW in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, we now welcome Indonesia sports fans to the SPOTV NOW family. Indonesia sports fans will get to pick and choose what they like to watch. It also delivers the front-row-seat experience of watching their favourite sporting events, teams and heroes, whenever they want, wherever they are. Through the mobile app, we aim to delight sports fans in Indonesia with the electrifying experience of watching a big game and at the same time, provide an avenue for them to relive some of the exhilarating moments in sports with our on-demand features. In the months to come, subscribers will get to enjoy exclusive content that is only available via SPOTV NOW.”

First launched in South Korea in 2017, SPOTV NOW has risen to become the country’s top sports OTT platform. The popular app was also recently launched in Japan.

CK added, “Through our growing presence in Indonesia, first with our sports network SPOTV which was launched last year, and now the mobile app, we hope to bring the sports fever in the country, particularly in popular sports such as motorsport and badminton, to a whole new level. Our strategy is to bring more localised and relevant content to our subscribers in each market, drawing them closer to their unique sports culture, and strengthening the bond among sports fans. In the near future, we will bring SPOTV NOW to Thailand.”

SPOTV NOW can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

Sporting Events* on SPOTV and SPOTV2 FIM MotoGP™ MotoGP World Championships FIM World Superbike Championships World Badminton Federation Tour & Major Events World Table Tennis events Korean Baseball League V.League Japan (Volleyball) FIA Formula E All year round The Masters (Golf) April 2022 Wimbledon June 2022 The Open Championships (Golf) July 2022 US Open (Tennis) August 2022

*Line up subject to change.

