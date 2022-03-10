Sports fans in Singapore can now enjoy the world’s most popular sporting events at their fingertips with the launch of SPOTV NOW SPOTV-NOW-artwork.jpg



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 March 2022 – Leading regional sports network SPOTV today announced the launch of mobile app, SPOTV NOW – bringing the world’s biggest and most popular sporting events closer to sports fans in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

SPOTV NOW streams, both live and on demand, world-class events shown on the sports network’s regional pay-TV linear channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Sports fans in Singapore can catch badminton star Low Kean Yew and his astonishing shots in the BWF World Tour & Major Events, the ferocity of table tennis pros Feng Tianwei and Koen Pang at the WTT events, and other standout moments of sporting heroes in MotoGPTM and WorldSBK World Championships, tennis Grand Slams – Wimbledon and US Open Tennis Championships, as well as The Open Championships (Golf Major), among other prestigious events.

Mr Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said, “SPOTV is a leading regional sports network in Asia. We are very excited to bring premium content from some of the world’s most popular sporting events, right to the fingertips of sports fans in Asia. Centred around subscribers, our mobile app, SPOTV NOW, not only allows sports enthusiasts to pick and choose what they like, it also delivers the front-row-seat experience of watching their favourite sporting events, teams and heroes, whenever they want, wherever they are. We aim to delight our subscribers with the electrifying experience of watching a big game and at the same time, provide an avenue for them to relive some of the exhilarating moments in sports with our on-demand features. In the months to come, sports fans will get to watch exclusive content that is only available to SPOTV NOW viewers.”

First launched in South Korea in 2017, SPOTV NOW has risen to become the country’s top sports OTT platform. The popular app was also recently launched in Japan.

CK added, “Sport brings people together. We aim to replicate the success of SPOTV NOW across Asia – by bringing more localised and relevant content to our subscribers in each market, drawing them closer to their unique sports culture, and strengthening the bond among sports fans. In the near future, we will be rolling out SPOTV NOW to Indonesia, followed by Thailand.”

SPOTV NOW can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

Sporting Events* on SPOTV and SPOTV2 FIM MotoGP™ MotoGP World Championships FIM World Superbike Championships World Badminton Federation Tour & Major Events World Table Tennis events Korean Baseball League V.League Japan FIA Formula E All year round The Masters (Golf) April 2022 Wimbledon June 2022 The Open Championships (Golf) July 2022 US Open (Tennis) August 2022

*Line up subject to change.