Sports’n’Train Launches Online Coaching Platform

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SportsnTrain’s online personal training platform, who’s official launch was earlier this year, provides gym enthusiasts and workout fanatics with a marketplace for finding coaches in a variety of sports. In March 2020, Mr. Fabrice Nachbaum, the founder, announced the launch of an online coaching program on the website.

Consumers who are at home due to the coronavirus outbreak can now get fitness, nutrition, and coaching lessons online, using the new online coaching program. The official launch of SportsnTrain’s online coaching program is March 8th, and it allows individuals from different countries to work out at the comfort of their homes.

New period

As of March 2020, the new online coaching program is gaining popularity with sports coaches, packages, and camps in Zumba classes, Yoga sessions, fitness training, and Pilates. Mr. Nachbaum, his business partner Emilie Tisserand and his consultant Mr. Guillaume Martin, have made tremendous efforts to ensure all their clients have access to quality online coaching classes in their countries.

Some of the services consumers can utilize on this online coaching platform include: monthly fitness plans, body toning, online consultations, Yoga, Zumba, and Pilates from as low as $SG8 per person. Online coaches use Instagram live, Skype, Zoom, and Facebook to connect with consumers from different parts of the country.



online private coaching

“Not everyone has the time to attend a fitness or Yoga class, and sometimes you can delay in traffic arriving late to your Pilates class. And, with this pandemic, most gyms are closed, so we need to find new ways to keep fit while staying at home,” said Mr. Nachbaum. “That’s why I’ve created this online coaching program. It not only allows you to achieve your personal training goals but also provides you with a mentor (your online coach) to guide you through your exercises.”

Workout at home

Can’t find a suitable online class? Head over to https://www.sportsntrain.com/find-a-package-or-sport-camp?sport_id=872&name=Online+coaching to browse some of the online coaching programs on SportsnTrain. There’s a special offer for the first 50 clients who spend a minimum of $SG40 get a free virtual group class for Yoga, Pilates and Zumba, or any other activity you like.

About SportsnTrain

SportsnTrain.com is a personal training platform that provides sports enthusiasts and gym fanatics with a smooth, secure, and accessible interface, and online coaching platform for finding suitable coaches and sports academies.

