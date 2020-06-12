“SPORTY MAMA! Coleen Garcia’s sleek and sexy maternity shoot”

Mommy-to-be Coleen Garcia shows that her latest maternity pictorial is anything but conventional.

After the gender reveal party which announced the upcoming arrival of her baby boy, Coleen Garcia reveals her sporty and fit themed “Boudior Bump” maternity shoot which was shot inside a gym.

Coleen, who has always been one of the fittest and sexy celebrities in showbiz, said, “ I love the concept and theme of it, I love how it’s still very me, and I love what the company stands for.”

And according to her photographer @theboudoirdolls, “Her boudoir bump session is also a reflection of how important it is for Coleen to stay fit and healthy during her pregnancy.

“She has always been a good example of someone who leads a healthy lifestyle even before she got pregnant .”

Coleen and her husband Billy Crawford first announced they were expecting and already five months on the way last May.

The couple shared they were expecting a baby boy through an online gender reveal party, streamed in various platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Kumu last June 10.