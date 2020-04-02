Spotify Have Launched An ‘At Home Hub’ To Help You Cope With, You Know, Everything

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

With people all over the world social distancing and keeping indoors, Spotify have noticed that streaming is looking incredibly different right now. People are streaming so differently, that they’ve decided to launch an “At Home Hub”.

The Spotify “At Home Hub” will be a place for users to be inspired for their daily entertainment. Spotify’s offering up curated playlists and podcasts for the current time’s more popular at-home activities. Think cooking, working out, wellness options, and a motivation mix.

They’re also sharing productivity tools with us. It has playlists like Deep Focus and Productive Morning for those of us getting through the grind at home. Plus, there’s gaming playlists and cleaning playlists.

“The intention is that housing all of these options in one place will be more efficient for users,” says Spotify in a press release.

Spotify shared a piece on how social distancing has changed the streaming landscape.

“People are primarily focusing on family and domestic tasks instead of music intended for get-togethers. Self-improvement podcasts (think wellness, meditation) are seeing an uptick as well,” the streaming giant shared.

Parents working from home with their children are opting for children-friendly podcasts and playlists for entertainment.

As part of the At Home Hub, they’ve shared “Kids & Family” specific content. It’ll feature educational podcasts, children’s playlists, and family-friendly entertainment.

There’s also been an increase in collaborative playlists, and people are opting for more “chill” tunes.

“Meaning they’re more acoustic, less danceable, and have lower energy than songs previously added,” they said.

Another interesting tidbit is that artists who are live streaming through the crisis are actually seeing a spike in Spotify listens.

Check out the At Home Hub here.