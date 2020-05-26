Spotify Is Lifting The 10,000 Song Limit On Users’ Saved Libraries

For years, Spotify has limited the amount of songs that users can save to their online libraries at 10,000. When users attempted to save their 10,001st tune, they’d be hit with a message from Spotify congratulating them on their “epic collection”, telling them there was no more room, and that they’d have to remove some songs before they could add more to their library.

Now, in a new blog post, the streaming platform has revealed they’ll be removing the cap, allowing you to save songs and build up personal libraries to your heart’s content. It’s worth nothing, however, that this only applies to users’ online libraries – you’re still restricted to 10,000 saved downloads to play offline. Playlists will also remain capped at 10,000 songs.

According to Spotify, requests for the platform to allow unrestricted library limits have been popular from their user base from as early as 2014.

Earlier this month, Spotify Australia launched the new ‘Listen Local’ microsite, focusing on their playlist of the same name. “This initiative gives fans yet another platform and opportunity to continue celebrating the local music they know and love..and maybe even discovering new local gems along the way,” commented Alicia Sbrugnera, Head of Music at Spotify AU/NZ.