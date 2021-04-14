Spotify Launches Voice Controlled In-Car Entertainment System ‘Car Thing’

Did you know that there are currently over 70 million user-generated driving-themed playlists on Spotify?

Well, Spotify did! And with that information in mind, the streaming platform have just launched a limited release of Car Thing; a new smart player for your car that allows you to listen to your favourite music and podcasts.

It’s currently only available to a handful of invited users in the US, but the device basically allows you to switch between tracks/episodes/albums etc with ease, whether that be by voice, touch or physical controls. The actual device itself has a four-inch touch screen, a dial for navigation and four microphones for voice command purposes. It is powered by USB and connects to your phone via Bluetooth.

Techcrunch reported back in 2019 that Car Thing was reportedly in the works not as a mainstream consumer product, but as a way for Spotify to study subscriber’s in-car listening habits.

The device has already faced some criticism via Twitter, with some users saying what we’re all thinking.