Spotify Wants You To Create Your Own #ListenLocal Playlist

Spotify Australia & NZ has announced a new competition that will give a lucky fan in either Australia or New Zealand the chance to guest program the service’s #ListenLocal playlist for a week.

The competition asks fans who want to get involved to make a playlist of 15 – 30 songs only including Australian or New Zealander artists, with a restriction of one song per artist. The competition is open for entry right now, and will stay open until 11:59PM on Sunday, 26th July.

“Earlier this year we launched our Listen Local playlists, a platform focused on promoting some of the best and brightest local talent across Australia and New Zealand,” Head of Music at Spotify Australia & NZ Alicia Sbrugnera said in a statement.

“Every week a different artist hand-picks 30 songs to reflect some of the best local talent. So far we’ve had SIX60, Tones And I and Vance Joy with more artists coming up. Now, for the first time, we’re giving fans the opportunity to win a guest programmer spot for a week.”

This week’s #ListenLocal playlist has been curated by pop angel Kira Puru. Listen to it below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>