Spring Loaded festival announces rescheduled 2020 dates

April 8, 2020

Spring Loaded was just one of the many concerts and festivals that were postponed or cancelled thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, but now they’ve begun to announce their new 2020 dates.

It was set to go ahead in Sydney and Bribie Island this May and June, but now they’ve announced that the Sydney date will go ahead this November.

The festival is yet to confirm a new date for the Bribie Island event, but in a statement on social media it was revealed that one is coming and it will be announced on Monday, 20th April.

The original lineup for the festival featured the likes of Grinspoon, Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard and more. It also featured You Am I, who unfortunately can no longer play due to scheduling issues, so they’re being replaced by fellow Aussie rock royalty, Jebediah.

All tickets remain valid for these new shows, however refunds can be obtained if punters can no longer attend. If purchased via Ticketmaster, they will be contacted with information on how to obtain the refund. If purchased via OzTix, punters have been asked to fill out this refund request form here.

Check the full lineup and all updated info below.

Spring Loaded 2020 Full Lineup

*playing Sydney only

^playing Sandstone Point only

Jebediah

Joining…

Grinspoon

You Am I

Regurgitator^

Shihad^

Magic Dirt

Frenzal Rhomb*

Custard*

Tumbleweed*

The Fauves^

The Meanies^

Screamfeeder

Caligula^

and

MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall

Spring Loaded 2020

Tickets on sale now

Sunday, 9th May Saturday, 7th November

Royal Randwick, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website