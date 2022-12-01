Squishmallows make their debut in Malaysia exclusively at Toys”R”Us

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Squishmallows, the highly popular plush toy, which has sold more than 200 million units worldwide, has made its way to Malaysia and is now exclusively available at Toys”R”Us stores and online!



21 new Squishmallows styles are launching in Malaysia, exclusively at Toys“R”Us

Since its debut in 2017, the iconic Squishmallows brand, manufactured by Jazwares, LLC, has featured unique plush with lovable personalities and whimsical designs that are ultrasoft to touch. Over 1,500 Squishmallows ranging from 2 to 24 inches in size have captivated fans of all ages, online and in person, in more than 55 countries. The brand has also recently won five Toy of the Year awards, the premier accolade of the toy industry, presented by the Toy Association.



Squishmallows has recently won five Toys of the Year awards by the Toy Association

“We are thrilled to bring this popular toy to our customers in Malaysia. Squishmallows is not only a plush toy brand, but it has also become a popular collectible item that is highly sought after around the world,” said Carol Chua, General Manager, Toys”R”Us Malaysia. “These Squishmallows will not only become your best friend but will also encourage imaginative play and fuel creativity!”

Launching at Toys”R”Us in Malaysia are 21 new Squishmallows styles which include new squads of animals and sea creatures, such as a parrot, leopard, and jellyfish. Available in three 3 sizes (19cm, 30cm, and 41cm), Squishmallows are fun for everyone to collect and play with and make great room decorations or gifts. The adorable designs and ultra-soft feel will appeal to children and adults alike.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, LLC, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets categories. Jazwares’ portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About Toys”R”Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys”R”Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 450 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licences more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child’s imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child’s development.