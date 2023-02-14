SSAB Appoints New Hardox Wearparts Center, Steelmer

New center in Rayong, Thailand will increase the Hardox® Wearparts global network.

BANGKOK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SSAB, the world-renowned and leading producer of high-strength steel, has just appointed Steelmer Company Ltd (Steelmer), as the Hardox® Wearparts center. Based in Rayong, Steelmer is the second center appointed in Thailand and they are also a Hardox® In My Body brand program member.



Hardox Wearparts Appointment Ceremony – Steelmer Thailand

Hardox Wearparts is a worldwide network of wear service centers that provides customers with high productivity and low maintenance costs globally. SSAB supports users with the right choice of wear parts and services in the most efficient way through such centers.

Each Hardox Wearparts center operates according to high standards on staff skills, ensuring the quality, performance, and safety of the center’s parts and services. Members of the network have access to the world’s most extensive wear knowledge base, where practical knowledge and expertise are shared to ensure customers’ equipment and installations are done perfectly.

Steelmer is one of the most reputable service centers in the eastern region of Thailand. The company has been in business for more than 20 years and is one of the country’s leading manufacturers that caters to domestic and international markets. Steelmer specializes in fabricating machinery parts, and steel structures for the heavy industry especially the wood industry. It has a production capacity of around 2,500 tons steel per year.

Both the appointment will be essential in boosting the wear parts and solutions offered to industries in Thailand and is a milestone testament to the growth of SSAB’s sales in the country moving forward.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value-added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland, and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com .

