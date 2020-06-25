SSS accepts online applications for unemployment benefit

SOCIAL Security System (SSS) members involuntarily separated from work due to the huge impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic can now apply for unemployment benefit online from the state-pension fund.

In a statement issued on Thursday, SSS said qualified members were covered employees, including kasambahays (househelps) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who have paid at least 36 monthly SSS contributions, wherein 12 months of it should have been paid within the last 18 months before the month of involuntary separation.

Reasons for involuntary separation should be due to retrenchment/downsizing, closure or cessation of business operations, and other reasons brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pension fund added that a member must not be more than 60 years old at the time of involuntary separation, except for underground and surface mineworkers, and racehorse jockeys whose age should not be more than 50 and 55 years old, respectively.

Before the online application of unemployment benefit, members should have their own My.SSS account through registration at the SSS website. Contact details, especially the mobile number, should also be registered in My.SSS account in case the member opted to receive their benefits through remittance centers. Disbursement accounts should also be enrolled in the respective My.SSS accounts through bank enrollment module (BEM).

To submit their benefit application online, members should log in to My.SSS account and click “apply for unemployment benefit claim” under the E-Services tab. Provide all the pertinent information such as the active savings account enrolled through the BEM, employment category, date of involuntary separation, the reason for involuntary separation, and the employer’s name where the member was separated, the SSS also said.

Members should also read the certification carefully before clicking the “Submit” box to agree and proceed with the application. SSS will send a notification through email. Members should reply by attaching the scanned images of the certification issued by the Department of Labor and Employment or by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, together with the notice of termination from the employer or an affidavit of termination from employment, whichever is applicable.

SSS will once again send a notice through email regarding the unemployment benefit application.

The SSS further said the unemployment benefit would be released through its various payment channels such as Unified Multi-purpose Identification Card enrolled as an automated teller machine card, bank account in PESONet participating banks, electronic wallet like Paymaya, and remittance transfer companies/cash payout outlets like Development Bank of the Philippine Cash Padala thru MLhuiller.

“Unemployment benefit can only be availed once every three years, starting from the date of involuntary separation from work. SSS shall only pay the highest benefit from the recorded contingencies if two or more compensable contingencies occurred within the same period,” it added.