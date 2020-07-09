SSS encourages use of accredited payment channels

Bayad Center’s more than 39,000 payment locations are all equipped to receive payments for SSS contributions and loan payments, as well as other government services.

FOLLOWING the Social Security System (SSS) announcement that the deadline for contribution payment has been extended, members are also urged to use accredited payment channels to avoid overcrowding in SSS offices and better ensure the safety of everyone.

“Although community quarantine restrictions are gradually lifted, the risk of exposure to Covid-19 is still there. It would be beneficial for our members to consider paying their SSS contributions through the most convenient and safe option for them. Aside from SSS branches, we also have accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners that offer over-the-counter and online payment channels,” SSS President and CEO Aurora Ignacio said.

Sharing the commitment of SSS to assist members during this time of health crisis, Bayad Center continues to strengthen its on-site and online capacity to serve the payment needs of Filipinos, emphasizing on accessibility, convenience and safety.

Bayad Center’s more than 39,000 payment locations are all equipped to receive payments for SSS contributions and loan payments, as well as other government services like PhilHealth contributions, loan amortizations from Pag-IBIG, NHA, and NHMFC, NBI clearance fees, DFA passport renewal fees, PSA service fees, PRC license renewal fees, POEA OEC certificates, even MMDA traffic violation tickets.

As the most trusted payment outlet in the country, Bayad Center has continually been recognized by SSS for its valuable contribution in collection efficiency.

Authorized partners include Robinsons Department Stores and Supermarkets, Rustan’s Supermarket, San Roque Supermarket, Shopwise, Isetann, Landmark, 2Go, LBC, PHLPost, Western Union outlets – eBiz, Pera Hub, USSC, Truemoney Centers, Capital Pawnshop, CVM Pawnshop, Go Beyond (Palawan Express), Raquel Pawnshop, Sinag Pawnshop, Villarica, Citystate Savings Bank and Luzon Development Bank.