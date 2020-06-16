SSS opens loan assistance for Covid-19-affected members

ABOUT 1.74 million members of the Social Security System (SSS) affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) can borrow up to P20,000 from the state pension fund.

In a statement on Monday night, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer said depending on the average of their monthly salary credit in the last 12 months, members may apply for a loan from the newly opened Calamity Loan Assistance Program (CLAP).

“We recognize that the impact of Covid-19 is greater than other calamities we have faced in the past. With that in mind, we have extended the payment term of this particular CLAP to 27 months, inclusive of a three-month moratorium period, and have lessened the interest rate to six percent per annum,” Ignacio said.

Normally, CLAPs have a payment term of 24 months and an interest rate of 10 percent per annum, according to the SSS.

The pension fund added that amortizations for Covid-19 calamity loans will begin in the fourth month from their respective approval dates. No advance interest will be charged for the said loan. A service fee of 1 percent of the loan amount will be charged and deducted from the loan proceeds.

Loan payments not remitted on its due date will bear a one percent penalty per month, it warned.

To qualify for the loan, the SSS said a member must: have at least 36 monthly contributions, six of which should be posted within the last 12 months before the application; have a work or home address within the Philippines as reflected in the SSS database; have not been granted any final benefit such as total permanent disability or retirement; and have no outstanding loans under the Loan Restructuring Program or previous CLAPs.

Members must also be registered at the My.SSS web portal on the SSS website at www.sss.gov.ph to apply for the loan.