St. George’s Mansions Penthouse with Roof Sold by Tender at HK$238 million

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083) is delighted to announce that a penthouse at St. George’s Mansions, the ultra-luxurious residential development jointly developed by Sino Land and CLP Group in the legendary Kadoorie Hill, has been sold by tender.

The penthouse of Flat A, 23/F Tower 1, with a saleable area of 3,330 sq ft and a 2,933-square-foot roof, has been sold at HK$238 million (HK$71,471 per sq ft). The penthouse, with four en suite bedrooms, is replete with smart home features and thoughtful provisions. Residents can enjoy exclusivity with a dedicated private lift lobby. The transaction includes three parking spaces.

‘We are delighted that the project is well received by families, in particular those who have lived in the legendary neighbourhood for generations, and who hold positive outlook for the market. St. George’s Mansions is the second residential project of the Group to receive WELL v2™️ pre-certification, following exquisite waterfront Sai Kung project, 133 Portofino. The coveted accreditation is a testament to the team’s effort to provide a healthy built environment for residents with the provision of air quality monitors and ultraviolet light air purification systems, as well as touch-free technology,’ comments Mr Victor Tin, Group Associate Director (Sales) of Sino Group.

St. George’s Mansions, the ultra-luxurious residential project located in Kadoorie Avenue, Kadoorie Hill, is designed by world-renowned Robert A. M. Stern Architects. The careful selection of natural stones from Europe and construction materials adds to the grandeur of the development, which provides 175 exquisite residences, with five special units featuring private rooftop terraces in the Legacy Collection and Heritage Collection. Each residence in the collection provides a saleable area of more than 3,000 sq ft and a private roof to enjoy the sweeping greenery at the prime and strategic location atop Kadoorie Hill.



(Rendering) Special unit of St. George’s Mansions

