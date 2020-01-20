St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival Announces 2020 Afterparty Lineups

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 20, 2020
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is mere days away from kicking off and, just in case the festival itself wasn’t enough to get you hyped, they’ve just announced what acts will be playing their much loved afterparties.
There’ll be an after party going down following each of the festival’s five Australian legs, happening in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.
The lineups vary from party to party, but some notable names include Laneway headliner Charli XCX playing Sydney and Melbourne afterparties, The Chats playing Adelaide and Brisbane afterparties and Pond playing Fremantle’s afterparty.
On top of that, all proceeds from ticket sales to these parties will be going towards fire relief, with more details coming soon.
Check out each city’s afterparty lineup and details, as well as the festival’s full lineup and all official details, below.
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 After Party Lineups
Laneway Brisbane Afterparty
The Chats
Omar Apollo
Cub Sport (DJ)
Half Queen (DJ)
+ more to be announced
Laneway Sydney Afterparty
Charli XCX
Oliver Tree
Ocean Alley (DJ)
Half Queen (DJ)
Sauti Systems & Friends
Laneway DJ’s
+ more to be announced
Laneway Adelaide Afterparty
The Chats (DJ)
West Thebarton (DJ)
+ more to be announced
Laneway Melbourne Afterparty
Charli XCX
Oliver Tree
Laneway DJs
One Million Infinity DJs
+ more to be announced
Laneway Fremantle Afterparty
Spacey Jane
Kučka (DJ)
Pond (DJ)
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Afterparties
Saturday, 1st February
Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, 2nd January
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 7th February
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 8th February
The Night Cat, Melbourne
Tickets: Eventbrite
Sunday, 9th February
Freo Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Moshtix
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup
The 1975
Charli XCX
Ruel
Earl Sweatshirt
Ocean Alley
DMA’s
J.I.D
Tones and I
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hockey Dad
Bbno$
The Chats
Mahalia (East Coast only)
Kaiit
Benee
Stella Donnelly
Fontaines D.C
Oliver Tree
Omar Apollo
Col3trane
Hatchie (East Coast only)
Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)
Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)
Pist Idiots
JessB (East Coast only)
George Alice (Adelaide only)
The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020
Saturday, 1st February
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 2nd February
The Domain, Sydney (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 7th February
Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 8th February
Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 9th February
Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)
Tickets: Official Website