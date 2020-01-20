St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival Announces 2020 Afterparty Lineups

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 20, 2020

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is mere days away from kicking off and, just in case the festival itself wasn’t enough to get you hyped, they’ve just announced what acts will be playing their much loved afterparties.

There’ll be an after party going down following each of the festival’s five Australian legs, happening in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

The lineups vary from party to party, but some notable names include Laneway headliner Charli XCX playing Sydney and Melbourne afterparties, The Chats playing Adelaide and Brisbane afterparties and Pond playing Fremantle’s afterparty.

On top of that, all proceeds from ticket sales to these parties will be going towards fire relief, with more details coming soon.

Check out each city’s afterparty lineup and details, as well as the festival’s full lineup and all official details, below.

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 After Party Lineups

Laneway Brisbane Afterparty

The Chats

Omar Apollo

Cub Sport (DJ)

Half Queen (DJ)

+ more to be announced

Laneway Sydney Afterparty

Charli XCX

Oliver Tree

Ocean Alley (DJ)

Half Queen (DJ)

Sauti Systems & Friends

Laneway DJ’s

+ more to be announced

Laneway Adelaide Afterparty

The Chats (DJ)

West Thebarton (DJ)

+ more to be announced

Laneway Melbourne Afterparty

Charli XCX

Oliver Tree

Laneway DJs

One Million Infinity DJs

+ more to be announced

Laneway Fremantle Afterparty

Spacey Jane

Kučka (DJ)

Pond (DJ)

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Afterparties

Saturday, 1st February

Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 2nd January

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 7th February

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 8th February

The Night Cat, Melbourne

Tickets: Eventbrite

Sunday, 9th February

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup

The 1975

Charli XCX

Ruel

Earl Sweatshirt

Ocean Alley

DMA’s

J.I.D

Tones and I

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Hockey Dad

Bbno$

The Chats

Mahalia (East Coast only)

Kaiit

Benee

Stella Donnelly

Fontaines D.C

Oliver Tree

Omar Apollo

Col3trane

Hatchie (East Coast only)

Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)

Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)

Pist Idiots

JessB (East Coast only)

George Alice (Adelaide only)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

Saturday, 1st February

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 2nd February

The Domain, Sydney (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 7th February

Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th February

Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 9th February

Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)

Tickets: Official Website