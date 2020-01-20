St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival Reveals 2020 Set Times

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 21, 2020
Get your planners out, because St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival have just unveiled their highly anticipated set times for the 2020 run and you best believe there are some gnarly clashes.
But that’s not the only big news the festival has revealed today. They’ve also announced a lineup change.
Fontaines D.C. are no longer able to play the event due to recording commitments for their new record.
“Due to ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we are no longer going to be able to perform at Laneway Festival or our other Australian headline dates across January and February,” they said in a statement.
However, WA legends Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will be joining the bill, which seems fitting after they’ve celebrated a huge 2019 with help of their banger ‘Keen For Kick Ons?’
Check out each city’s set times, as well as the new lineup and all important details, below.
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival Set Times
Brisbane
Sydney
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Joining…
The 1975
Charli XCX
Ruel
Earl Sweatshirt
Ocean Alley
DMA’s
J.I.D
Tones and I
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hockey Dad
Bbno$
The Chats
Mahalia (East Coast only)
Kaiit
Benee
Stella Donnelly
Fontaines D.C
Oliver Tree
Omar Apollo
Col3trane
Hatchie (East Coast only)
Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)
Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)
Pist Idiots
JessB (East Coast only)
George Alice (Adelaide only)
The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020
Saturday, 1st February
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)
Sunday, 2nd February
The Domain, Sydney (16+)
Friday, 7th February
Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)
Saturday, 8th February
Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)
Sunday, 9th February
Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)
