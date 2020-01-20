St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival Reveals 2020 Set Times

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 21, 2020

Get your planners out, because St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival have just unveiled their highly anticipated set times for the 2020 run and you best believe there are some gnarly clashes.

But that’s not the only big news the festival has revealed today. They’ve also announced a lineup change.

Fontaines D.C. are no longer able to play the event due to recording commitments for their new record.

“Due to ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we are no longer going to be able to perform at Laneway Festival or our other Australian headline dates across January and February,” they said in a statement.

However, WA legends Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will be joining the bill, which seems fitting after they’ve celebrated a huge 2019 with help of their banger ‘Keen For Kick Ons?’

Check out each city’s set times, as well as the new lineup and all important details, below.

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Joining…

The 1975

Charli XCX

Ruel

Earl Sweatshirt

Ocean Alley

DMA’s

J.I.D

Tones and I

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Hockey Dad

Bbno$

The Chats

Mahalia (East Coast only)

Kaiit

Benee

Stella Donnelly

Fontaines D.C

Oliver Tree

Omar Apollo

Col3trane

Hatchie (East Coast only)

Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)

Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)

Pist Idiots

JessB (East Coast only)

George Alice (Adelaide only)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

Saturday, 1st February

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 2nd February

The Domain, Sydney (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 7th February

Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th February

Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 9th February

Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)

Tickets: Official Website