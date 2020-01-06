St. Kilda Festival Announces Full 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 7, 2020

The annual St. Kilda Festival is set to take on its 40th anniversary in 2020, and now we know what acts will be a part of this very special lineup. Spoiler alert: it’s huge and it’s free.

Taking place on Sunday, 9th February, St. Kilda Festival’s 40th anniversary will host multiple stages and areas with a string of acts playing and activities happening across them. Some of the bigger names include The Kite String Tangle, Busby Marou, Stonefield, Hot Dub Time Machine and a very special surprise anniversary guest.

Overall, there are upwards of 50 acts playing the historic event. And to celebrate the 40th anniversary, punters are encouraged to rock up in their best and brightest 80’s fits.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of Australia’s largest free music festival with another superb line-up of artists and activities for people of all ages,” said City of Port Phillip’s Mayor Cr Bernadene Voss.

“We’re extremely proud to have supported St Kilda Festival over 40 delightful years.”

Check out all important info below, as well as the full stage by stage lineup at St. Kilda Festival’s website here.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

St. Kilda Festival 2020

Sunday, 9th February

St. Kilda Foreshore, St. Kilda

Free Entry