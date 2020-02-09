Stabbing leaves 2 inmates at Bilibid injured

MANILA, Philippines — An inmate of New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City was stabbed by another convict on Saturday despite two raids conducted by authorities last week to rid the national penitentiary of weapons and other contraband.

In a report from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the two inmates were found injured by Special Weapons and Tactics members in Dorm 13-F2 at the maximum security compound around 9 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were identified as Robert So, 56, imprisoned since 2002 for drugs and Rommel Aquino, 35, who was convicted of car theft and homicide in 2017.

Initial investigation showed that Aquino stabbed So with an improvised knife “for no apparent reason which started a commotion.”

FEATURED STORIES

Other inmates tried to step in but Aquino continued assaulting So, which prompted them to attack Aquino “with everything [within reach]… to stop him ….”

The two were recovering at the NBP hospital, according to the BuCor.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ