Stable prices sought for ‘Noche Buena’ items

With the Christmas season unofficially having started in the Philippines, the Trade department said it was working to keep prices of Noche Buena (Christmas Eve feast) and other holiday items stable.

Speaking at the Laging Handa press briefing on Thursday, Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo noted that the department was successful in keeping prices under control last year.

The topic was not unexpected as carols and decorations are usually heard and seen in the Philippines once September comes around, making for an extended Christmas in the country.

“This year, we will also try to urge them to maintain prices. We are calling for manufacturers to maintain prices for Christmas products this year. If they can’t, maybe they can move prices by an absolute minimum,” Castelo said.

The Trade department is also looking into how it can keep a close eye on the prices as it generally releases suggested retail prices towards the end of October or early November.

“As of now, we are just receiving requests for price movements,” Castelo said.

The Trade department will also ensure that Christmas goods will not be in short supply, she added.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Items such as ham, queso de bola (ball cheese), and fruit salad are commonly served on Christmas Eve. Ingredients such as milk, tomato sauce, and noodles are also in demand during the Christmas holidays.

Last year, the Trade department announced that brands including CDO, Century Parcific, Virginia Foods, Lady’s Choice, Clara Ole, UFC, and Alaska did not raise the cost of Noche Buena products to help consumers affected by the Covid-19 crisis.