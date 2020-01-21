Stacked Brunswick Music Festival 2020 Lineup Announced

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 21, 2020

The 2020 Brunswick Music Festival lineup has just arrived in all of its eclectic glory.

USA rock’n’rollers Sheer Mag have been added to the fun, alongside divine homegrown trio Seeker Lover Keeper, ARIA-nominated Mama Kin Spender, genre-defying storyteller C. W. Stoneking, plus rising star locals imbi, Cry Club, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Pinch Points, MOD CON, Ziggy Ramo, Hayley Mary of The Jezabels and loads more.

It follows the previous announcement of international acts Kevin Morby, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Hand Habits plus our own Alex Cameron on the bill for this year’s festivities.

The 2020 Brunswick Music Festival will be taking place throughout most of March at various venues around Brunny.

The Sydney Road Street Party will also return on Sunday March 1st with another lovely arvo of free tunes and free rein over the suburb’s centre strip featuring six offical street stages, five local venue stages, a brand new food truck park and — true to form — a plant sale.

Catch the full lineup for the 2020 Brunswick Music Festival below!

[embedded content]

Brunswick Music Festival Lineup 2020

Sheer Mag (USA)

Seeker Lover Keeper

Harmony Byrne

Crepes

Eggy

Sunfruits

Baked Beans

Long Lunch

Biscotti

Mama Kin Spender

First Chorus Band of Singers

C. W. Stoneking

Sui Zhen

Xylouris White

imbi

Cry Club

Dyson Stringer Cloher

Hayley Mary

Elsy Wameyo

Elizabeth

Rolling Blackouts C.F.

The Merindas

Pinch Points

MOD CON

On Diamond

Ajak Kwai

Ziggy Ramo

Diimpa

Joining…

Kevin Morby

The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Hand Habits

Alex Cameron

Brunswick Music Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Monday, 9th – Sunday 22nd, March

Brunswick, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website