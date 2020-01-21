Stacked Brunswick Music Festival 2020 Lineup Announced

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 21, 2020
The 2020 Brunswick Music Festival lineup has just arrived in all of its eclectic glory.
USA rock’n’rollers Sheer Mag have been added to the fun, alongside divine homegrown trio Seeker Lover Keeper, ARIA-nominated Mama Kin Spender, genre-defying storyteller C. W. Stoneking, plus rising star locals imbi, Cry Club, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Pinch Points, MOD CON, Ziggy Ramo, Hayley Mary of The Jezabels and loads more.
It follows the previous announcement of international acts Kevin Morby, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Hand Habits plus our own Alex Cameron on the bill for this year’s festivities.
The 2020 Brunswick Music Festival will be taking place throughout most of March at various venues around Brunny.
The Sydney Road Street Party will also return on Sunday March 1st with another lovely arvo of free tunes and free rein over the suburb’s centre strip featuring six offical street stages, five local venue stages, a brand new food truck park and — true to form — a plant sale.
Catch the full lineup for the 2020 Brunswick Music Festival below!
[embedded content]
Brunswick Music Festival Lineup 2020
Sheer Mag (USA)
Seeker Lover Keeper
Harmony Byrne
Crepes
Eggy
Sunfruits
Baked Beans
Long Lunch
Biscotti
Mama Kin Spender
First Chorus Band of Singers
C. W. Stoneking
Sui Zhen
Xylouris White
imbi
Cry Club
Dyson Stringer Cloher
Hayley Mary
Elsy Wameyo
Elizabeth
Rolling Blackouts C.F.
The Merindas
Pinch Points
MOD CON
On Diamond
Ajak Kwai
Ziggy Ramo
Diimpa
Joining…
Kevin Morby
The Blind Boys Of Alabama
Hand Habits
Alex Cameron
Brunswick Music Festival 2020
Tickets on sale now
Monday, 9th – Sunday 22nd, March
Brunswick, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website