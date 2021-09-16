StaffAny Announces the Launch of Sales-based Scheduling, a New Product Feature for Managers and HR to Schedule Based on Sales and Labour Productivity Goalsstaffany.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 September 2021 – StaffAny, a staff scheduling, clock-in and timesheets tool, has just launched their latest upgrade: Sales-based Scheduling.

Businesses can now look forward to planning schedules with their sales goals in mind / that support their sales goals. This comes on top of the existing benefits StaffAny scheduling provides, such as up to 70% time saved in planning schedules, visibility on scheduled labour costs and instant team communication on schedule updates via the StaffAny app.

Sales-based scheduling enables managers to visualise target sales on a 30-minute interval basis against manpower coverage in a day. This helps managers plan schedules more efficiently, by avoiding over-scheduling during low peak periods, and still ensuring sufficient coverage by not under-scheduling.

As an added advantage, the new feature also allows teams to input actual sales, so businesses can compare actual vs. target sales. Using this data, they can plan target sales more accurately in the future.

With sales data, businesses are also better able to understand their labour productivity in terms of Sales per Labour Hour (SPLH). When the actual SPLH is less than the target SPLH, managers have the option to reduce the staff or motivate them to reach more sales. If the actual SPLH is higher than the target SPLH (benchmark), the target is met and overscheduling is averted. Managers can also spur productivity by setting SPLH targets for managers and standardising that across outlets.

Ultimately, businesses are in a better position to hit their sales goals, and can also easily compare Sales, Labour Hours and Productivity Metrics using StaffAny reports to make data-driven decisions.

The solution offers HR not just time saving benefits, pure labour cost savings of up to 3% but most importantly alignment with business revenue goals. StaffAny supports tens of thousands of users in the hourly work industry across countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and more.