Stakeholders question decision to import fish

Industry statkeholders are questioning the government’s decision to import fish, claiming the move would raise prices and was also based on questionable data.

The Agriculture department last week announced that it would auction off the rights to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) in light of the closed fishing season, with shipments to come in within the September-December period.

Jonjon Santos, president of Association of Fresh Fish Traders of the Philippines, Inc. said the timing could have been better.

“Kung ang pagbibigay ng permit ng importation ay nakuha sa tamang panahon, makakakuha po kami ng mas mura (If the import permit is received at the right time, we can get fish at a cheaper price),” he said in an online briefing.

“Pero sa ganitong panahon medyo atrasado na po ito, kaya ang presyo ng isda na P80 ay maaaring P90 na bago makarating sa Pilipinas… (But it is a bit late now and the price might increase from P80 to P90 even before the fish reaches the Philippines…),” he added.

“Sa ganito, mas importante ang timing kesa sa volume (Here, timing is more important than volume).”

Rosanna Contreras, executive director of Socsksargen Federation of Fishing & Allied Industries, Inc., claimed that a National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council recommendation to import a maximum 30,000 MT was not taken into consideration.



The lower volume was based on more positive aquaculture output assessments for the closed fishing season, she added.

Tugon Kabuhayan co-convenor Norberto Chingcuanco, meanwhile, questioned Philippine Statistics Authority

(PSA) data used by the National Economic and Development Authority and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in recommending importations.

“The PSA admitted that they have to change their methodology. It is an admission that the current methodology does not reflect the reality,” he said.

Domestic fish catches have been declining and a closed fishing season is implemented every year to allow stocks to recover. This runs from July 1 to August 31 in the Davao Gulf, November 15 to February 15 in the Visayan Sea, December 1 to February 28 in the Sulu Sea, and November to January in Northeast Palawan.

The import certification to be issued by the Agriculture department will be valid from September 2 to December 2021.

The 60,000-MT volume will be auctioned off and shipments must arrive within 20 days from receipt of clearances.

“The last ship-out date from [the] exporting country should be one month before the closed fishing season to prevent hoarding,” the Agriculture department said last week.

The imported fish should be sold at P88 per kilo or lower wholesale, it added.