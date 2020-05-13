Stand Atlantic unleash new single ‘Wavelength’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 13, 2020

Stand Atlantic are keeping fans fed in 2020 despite everything that is going on, with the release of their third new song of the year ‘Wavelength’.

‘Wavelength’ was set to be yet another single lifted from the band’s forthcoming and highly anticipated second album, but release plans for the record had to be shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows the release of ‘Hate Me (Sometimes)’ late last year, as well as ‘Shh’ and ‘Drink To Drown’ earlier this year.

“We wanted to push the boundaries with ‘Wavelength’,” said frontwoman Bonnie Fraser in a press statement.

“The song itself is about pushing your own boundaries and trying to assimilate with someone. Sometimes communication is lost to a point where it feels like you are speaking different languages. Music is its own language and we wanted to challenge everything you thought you knew about Stand Atlantic. The entire record is no exception.”

Listen to ‘Wavelength’ below.