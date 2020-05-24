Standard Chartered Bank donates PPE sets to QC Mayor Belmonte

Mayor Joy Belmonte (center) with QC Head of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Karl Marasigan (third from left), SCB Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Mai Sangalang (fourth from left), representatives from beneficiary hospitals and other officers from the bank.

QUEZON CITY Mayor Joy Belmonte received 1,300 reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) sets from Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), the oldest international bank in the Philippines. These PPE will be distributed to Delos Santos Medical Center, Quirino Medical Center, World Citi Medical Center and United Doctors Medical Center. The PPE sets include washable coveralls, foot covers and face shields to help protect their medical staff from risk of Covid infection.

Mai Sangalang, SCB head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, shared that the bank also distributed hundreds of relief food packs to QC Pinyahan and Tatalon.

The bank earlier announced that it has donated total of P12.5 Million to non-profit organization Philippine Business for Social Progress through its fundraising platform Bayanihan Musikahan for Covid relief aid.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders bear the brunt of the coronavirus and they rely on PPE to protect themselves. We are very happy to be able to help keep our frontline heroes safe and provide food relief to vulnerable communities in NCR (National Capital Region),” Sangalang said.