Standard Chartered Bank PH wins multiple awards

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Philippines recently won multiple industry awards for its Transaction Banking business. The bank was named Best Bank in Asia-Pacific (EAST) and received several country awards namely Best Trade and Supply Chain House Award for Philippines in the Corporate Treasurer (CT) Awards 2019.

The winners of the coveted CT Awards for Asia’s Best Banks were drawn from across the region and decided by a unique research project conducted by CT and East & Partners. It was based on a survey of top corporate treasurers and chief finance officers of the top 100 companies in Asia.

SCB was also awarded Best Cash Management, Philippines by The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC and Risk Management Awards 2020. This recognition is awarded annually to companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and risk management.

The winners are chosen by The Asset’s board of editors who are regarded as the most experienced and collectively have several decades’ worth of evaluating industry awards. The board’s decisions are supplemented by client interaction generated from in-depth conversations and using data analytics produced by Asset Benchmark Research, the region’s leading research organization evaluating client experience standards in the financial services industry.

Standard Chartered Bank Head of Transaction Banking KC Hernandez said, “These awards reflect the confidence of our clients in our capabilities and our commitment to create the right solutions for them. We will continue to leverage on our extensive network, local expertise and global capabilities to deliver the best transaction banking services to our clients.”