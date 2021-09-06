Standard Chartered sees robust July trade

Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday that the country’s trade likely remained robust in July.

In a report, the financial institution said it estimates exports to have grown by 20.8 percent year-over-year in July, supported by a favorable base effect.

July trade data releases from other economies reflect double-digit year-over-year increases in imports from the Philippines, it added.

By product, Standard Chartered said electronics demand, especially semiconductors, likely continued to support overall export growth.

“The reopening of economies may also have supported external demand,” it said.

Standard Chartered likewise projected imports to have risen by 18.5 percent year-over-year in July, easing from the 34.2 percent year-over-year in June.

The bank said, “the low base effect may have eased slightly, though the effect likely still provided significant support to import growth in the month.”



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Moreover, Standard Chartered is expecting the July trade deficit to have narrowed to $2.4 billion from $2.8 billion in June.

The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) will report the July trade data on September 9.

Last month, the PSA reported the country’s trade gap shrank to its lowest level in three months in June as the value of imports exceeds exports.

Its preliminary data showed inbound shipments climbed by 34.2 percent year-on-year to $9.33 billion while outbound ones expanded by 17.6 percent to $6.50 billion.

As a result, the trade balance posted a $2.82-billion deficit in June, the lowest since a $2.75-billion shortfall in March, but higher than the $1.42-billion gap a year ago.

The trade deficit grew by 53.3 percent to $17.43 billion in the first half of the year, up from $11.37 billion in the first half of 2020.

The PSA had said the expansion in imported goods in June was attributable to surges in nine of the top 10 major commodity groupings with mineral fuels, lubricants and associated materials leading the way with a 131.8-percent growth.

Transport equipment came in second with 129.5 percent, followed by iron and steel with 129.5 percent (120.4 percent).

In terms of exports, it noted that nine of the top 10 key commodity groupings saw year-on-year jumps in June headed by cathodes and sections of cathodes of refined copper (161.1 percent).

This was followed by the ignition wiring set and other wiring sets used in vehicles, aircraft and ships (53.4 percent), and other manufactured goods (40.5 percent).