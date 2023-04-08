Standard Insurance Centennial 5 claims Rolex China Sea Race 2023 Line Honours

HONG KONG, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This afternoon at 12hrs 45mins 47sec, Ernesto Echauz’s Standard Insurance Centennial 5 crossed the finish in Subic Bay with an elapsed time of 3d 1h 25m 47s, marking the first time in its 61-year history that a Philippines entry has taken Line Honours at the Rolex China Sea Race.

Even though this was the first time the Reichel/Pugh 75 participated in the race, its skipper Ernesto Echauz has competed in nine previous editions of the Race and has had his name twice engraved China Sea Trophy (1998 and 2008).

Standard Insurance Centennial 5 was the first boat to cross the start line and lead the fleet out of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour and maintained her very comfortable lead throughout the race.

On winning Line Honours, a jubilant Ernesto Erchauz said “It’s very historical! It’s the first time that a Philippines boat has won Line Honours at the Rolex China Sea Race. It’s such a prestigious race for us. In the 2008 edition when we won IRC Overall, the advice we had been given ahead of the Race was that if we don’t go south of the rhumb line right away, there will be a large hole. So, this year again that’s what we did and as soon as we had the opportunity, we worked on the VMG and right away headed south. Then we went east to take advantage of the north-easterly along the Luzon coast. But entering Subic you can’t do anything about the lack of wind so we got stuck and you just do your best but overall, we’re happy with our strategy. There was also some luck for us. Thank you to the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club for organising this event, this is the best offshore race in Asia.”

As the rest of the fleet converge on Subic Bay, there have been major changes on the leader board since last night. Father and son team, Philippe and Cosmas Grelon on Figaro 3 Simpson Marine has moved up the ladder to first position in IRC Overall. With the shutdown of sea breeze in the area of Luzon in the evening, any team can move up the ladder. It’ll be down to how skippers keep their boats moving through the very light breeze.

The next boat expected to arrive is TP52 Rampage 88 followed by the rest of the IRC 0 fleet including the other two TPs Happy Go and Standard Insurance Centennial 3.

Race action is being tracked by Yellowbrick Tracking https://yb.tl/rolexchinasea2023 and is being shown live at www.rolexchinasearace.com – the Race can also be followed on the YB Race Viewer App.

High resolution photos can be downloaded from the below link:

https://rhkycorghk-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/vivian_ngan_rhkyc_org_hk/EnGShtq0St9Dj6q-p872J5IBbOATASnxAQx7x0_sGKl9dw?e=zsSXk8

Photos credit: ROLEX / Daniel Forster

ABOUT ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. The RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages – both members and non-members – to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

ROLEX AND YACHTING

Rolex has always associated with activities driven by passion, excellence, precision and team spirit. The Swiss watchmaker naturally gravitated towards the elite world of yachting six decades ago and the brand’s enduring partnership now encompasses the most prestigious clubs, races and regattas, as well as towering figures in the sport, including ground-breaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester and the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie. Today, Rolex is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events – from leading offshore races such as the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race, to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. It also supports the exciting SailGP global championship in which national teams race identical supercharged F50 catamarans on some of the world’s most famous harbours. Rolex’s partnerships with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Yacht Club Italiano, New York Yacht Club and Royal Yacht Squadron, among others, are the foundation of its enduring relationship with this dynamic sport.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word “Perpetual” is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 500 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.