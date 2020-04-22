Standigm selects CDD Vault to augment its Drug Discovery AI technology

The hosted informatics platform will facilitate the advancement of Standigm’s collaborative drug discovery projects

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Originally published here: https://www.collaborativedrug.com/standigm-selects-cdd-vault-augment-drug-discovery-ai-technology

Standigm (Seoul, South Korea), a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development announced today that it has selected the CDD Vault platform from Collaborative Drug Discovery (San Francisco, USA) to complement its AI technology and facilitate the advancement of its collaborative drug discovery projects.

Standigm has assembled a unique combination of talent and technology to speed up the discovery of new medicines. The team of experts in AI, systems engineering, chemistry, and systems biology helps drug discovery teams around the world tackle challenges from target identification to novel compound discovery by parsing, modeling, and interpreting complex datasets. Standigm will implement CDD Vault as the central platform that stores and manages scientific data across its many collaborations.

CDD Vault is a hosted software system that helps scientists manage and analyze chemistry and biology data. It includes functionalities for Registration & Activity, Inventory, Data Visualization, and Electronic Laboratory Notebook, and enables secure, real-time data sharing (https://www.collaborativedrug.com/benefits/).

“We have done an exhaustive evaluation of platforms available in the market and made our selection of CDD Vault. Besides its other merits, it is flexible enough to fit our in-house software with the ease of straightforward implementation. We are using it across our drug discovery process to keep data and information centralized. We believe it will facilitate the storage, analysis, and utilization of data from both in-house projects and collaboration with our partners,” said Jinhan Kim, PhD, CEO of Standigm.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Standigm to CDD’s network of customers and collaborators. Standigm’s unique range of AI expertise and technology put them in the perfect position to partner with biotech and pharma teams around the world to help accelerate their pipeline progression. We are delighted to support them in this journey”, said Barry Bunin, PhD, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery.

About Standigm

Standigm (http://www.standigm.com/) removes the traditional guesswork from data analysis by using innovative AI, automatically examining whole biomedical databases to learn what is hiding just out of sight. By applying state-of-the-art machine learning technology to real data, Standigm eliminates some uncertainty in the drug discovery process; instead of fishing in the dark for effective treatments, it can focus on developing candidates that are primed for success. Standigm cuts through the noise and presents data that are most pertinent to the treatment of diseases, saving time and money by shortening the development cycle.

ABOUT COLLABORATIVE DRUG DISCOVERY, INC.

CDD’s (https://www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

Contact:

Mariana Vaschetto, PhD

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

mariana@collaborativedrug.com

+44-774-002-7182